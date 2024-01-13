Alabama is losing one of its top assistants to a conference rival. Defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson is leaving the Crimson Tide to join Georgia where he will be a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, the Bulldogs announced Saturday.

Robinson just finished his second season with Alabama after joining the Crimson Tide from Miami in 2022. According to a report from UGASports, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is transitioning to a defensive analyst role. That will leave Robinson and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann to call the Bulldogs defense.

Robinson just finished his second season with Alabama. After coaching the cornerbacks in 2022, he oversaw the entire secondary this past year. Robinson, 42, has past defensive coordinator experience at South Carolina from 2016-20. He’s coached defensive backs at Miami (2021), Auburn (2015), Florida (2011-14), Texas Tech (2010), Southern Miss (2009) and Western Kentucky (2008) in addition to Alabama. The former Auburn wide receiver began his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant from 2006-07

Losing Robinson stings for Alabama both on and off the field. Along with being one of the Tide’s top assistants, he was also a great recruiter. Additionally, the Miami native would have provided newly-hired head coach Kalen DeBoer with an assistant well-versed in the Southeast.

Along with the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban, Alabama lost defensive coordinator Kevin Steele (retirement), special teams/outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler (Mississippi State defensive coordinator) and wide receivers coach (Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach) previously this offseason.