Alabama cruises past Miami in season-opener
ATLANTA — Alabama’s era of neutral-site openers is now behind us, but not before the Crimson Tide cruised to one more victory to begin a season. Playing in front of a packed house inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, No. 1 Alabama made easy work of No. 14 Miami, 44-13, on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
The victory moves Nick Saban’s record to 15-0 in season openers while in charge of Alabama. Eleven of those victories have come in neutral-site games, including seven in Atlanta. Saturday night, in front of a predominantly crimson-clad attendance, the Tide appeared to be right at home.
After losing six first-round picks from last year’s national championship team, Saturday featured a few new beginnings for Alabama. The game marked the starting debut for five-star quarterback Bryce Young and also saw the unveiling of a revamped Tide defense that received plenty of hype this offseason. Both lived up to their lofty expectations.
Young completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. The sophomore led Alabama to points on its first five possessions as the Tide stormed out to a 27-0 lead.
After tossing an incompletion on his first pass of the game, Young connected on his next seven throws, including a 36-yard score to receiver John Metchie III to cap off Alabama’s first possession. The quarterback later found tight end Cameron Latu from 9 yards and 25 yards out in the second quarter to help put the game out of reach early. Young’s best pass of the game came when he stepped up in the pocket out of the end zone, finding speedy Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams in stride for a 94-yard touchdown to put Alabama up 34-3 in the third quarter.
Williams led Alabama with 126 receiving yards on four catches. Metchie tallied a team-high six receptions which went for 76 yards. Latu finished the game with three catches for 43 yards. Brian Robinson Jr. led Alabama with 60 rushing yards on 12 carries. In his first game back from a season-ending hip injury, Trey Sanders had 41 yards on eight carries, including a 20-yard touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, a relentless pass rush made life difficult for a Miami offense led by dual-threat quarterback D’Eriq King. In his first game back from a torn ACL in December, he completed 23 of 30 passes but was able to muster just 179 yards through the air with a touchdown and two interceptions as the Tide didn’t give him much time to work.
Alabama sacked King four times, including a strip-sack by Christopher Allen that was recovered by Phidarian Mathis. Defensive back Malachi Moore and linebacker Jaylen Moody both recorded interceptions on the afternoon. The Tide stopped Miami on its first five possessions and didn’t let the Hurricanes on the board until a 37-yard field goal from Andy Borregales closed out the half. By that point, the game was already well out of reach.
Miami came out strong in the second half, marching down to the 1-yard line on its first possession of the third quarter. However, Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To’o To’o were able to stuff King on a fourth-and-goal, allowing the Tide to take over on downs. Alabama capitalized on momentum three plays later as Young hit Williams for the 94-yard score.
Offensive MVP — Bryce Young
Young showed off the Houdini-esque escapability several Saturday, evading defenders with his legs to buy extra time and extend plays. The quarterback’s first touchdown pass came as he beat defenders out of the pocket before delivering an on-the-run throw to a wide-open Metchie. Later, he ducked three defenders before finding Jameson Williams for a 9-yard reception on third-and-6 to extend Alabama’s second touchdown drive.
Young’s four touchdown passes tied a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game record, matching former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2019 vs. Duke) and former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace (2014 vs. Boise State). Young's 344 yards and four passing touchdowns also set school records for most by a player in their first start.
Defensive MVP — Will Anderson
Making a return to his home state, Anderson was everywhere for Alabama on defense. The Hampton, Ga., native, who grew up roughly 30 minutes away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, finished the game with a team-high nine tackles as well as a sack. Anderson also had success during his last trip to Atlanta, tallying two sacks and a forced fumble during last season’s SEC Championship Game victory over Florida.
Injuries
Alabama suffered a serious injury blow as Allen sustained a significant foot injury that will likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season.
“They’ll further evaluate," head coach Nick Saban said following the game, "but it looks like he may be lost for the season.”
Allen injured his right foot during his strip of King in the second quarter. The redshirt shirt senior went into Alabama’s injury tent following the play and later emerged in a boot. He was then carted to the Tide’s locker room. Allen returned to the sidelines on crutches while still wearing the boot.
Starking Mike linebacker To’o To’o also left the game after injuring his right elbow in the third quarter. However, Saban said the Tennessee transfer should be OK moving forward. To'o To'o came up favoring his elbow following a tackle in the third quarter. He was taken to the team’s medical tent and emerged with a brace before joining the team on the bench.