Alabama cruises past Miami in season-opener

ATLANTA — Alabama’s era of neutral-site openers is now behind us, but not before the Crimson Tide cruised to one more victory to begin a season. Playing in front of a packed house inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, No. 1 Alabama made easy work of No. 14 Miami, 44-13, on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

The victory moves Nick Saban’s record to 15-0 in season openers while in charge of Alabama. Eleven of those victories have come in neutral-site games, including seven in Atlanta. Saturday night, in front of a predominantly crimson-clad attendance, the Tide appeared to be right at home.

After losing six first-round picks from last year’s national championship team, Saturday featured a few new beginnings for Alabama. The game marked the starting debut for five-star quarterback Bryce Young and also saw the unveiling of a revamped Tide defense that received plenty of hype this offseason. Both lived up to their lofty expectations.

Young completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. The sophomore led Alabama to points on its first five possessions as the Tide stormed out to a 27-0 lead.

After tossing an incompletion on his first pass of the game, Young connected on his next seven throws, including a 36-yard score to receiver John Metchie III to cap off Alabama’s first possession. The quarterback later found tight end Cameron Latu from 9 yards and 25 yards out in the second quarter to help put the game out of reach early. Young’s best pass of the game came when he stepped up in the pocket out of the end zone, finding speedy Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams in stride for a 94-yard touchdown to put Alabama up 34-3 in the third quarter.

Williams led Alabama with 126 receiving yards on four catches. Metchie tallied a team-high six receptions which went for 76 yards. Latu finished the game with three catches for 43 yards. Brian Robinson Jr. led Alabama with 60 rushing yards on 12 carries. In his first game back from a season-ending hip injury, Trey Sanders had 41 yards on eight carries, including a 20-yard touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, a relentless pass rush made life difficult for a Miami offense led by dual-threat quarterback D’Eriq King. In his first game back from a torn ACL in December, he completed 23 of 30 passes but was able to muster just 179 yards through the air with a touchdown and two interceptions as the Tide didn’t give him much time to work.

Alabama sacked King four times, including a strip-sack by Christopher Allen that was recovered by Phidarian Mathis. Defensive back Malachi Moore and linebacker Jaylen Moody both recorded interceptions on the afternoon. The Tide stopped Miami on its first five possessions and didn’t let the Hurricanes on the board until a 37-yard field goal from Andy Borregales closed out the half. By that point, the game was already well out of reach.

Miami came out strong in the second half, marching down to the 1-yard line on its first possession of the third quarter. However, Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To’o To’o were able to stuff King on a fourth-and-goal, allowing the Tide to take over on downs. Alabama capitalized on momentum three plays later as Young hit Williams for the 94-yard score.