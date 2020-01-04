Alabama Crimson Tide WR Jerry Jeudy to declare for NFL Draft
Hours after starting right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. announced he was forgoing his senior season at Alabama for the NFL Draft, receiver Jerry Jeudy followed suit, declaring his decision over social medial.
“I want to give thanks and praise to the most-high. Through God, anything is possible,” Jeudy said in his social media post. “This journey at the University of Alabama has been an amazing experience.
“I want to give thanks to my family, the coaches, my football brothers, all of the staff, and our die-hard fans that have made the time that I spent at the University of Alabama a great one. Being able to play the sport I love alongside some of the greatest people in the game has been a blessing for me. I will forever represent the Crimson Tide.
“With that said, I am officially announcing that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Roll Tide!”
Jeudy led Alabama with 77 receptions this season and finished second on the team with 1,163 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through the air. That came after he won the Biletnikoff Award as a sophomore last year, tallying 1,315 yards and 14 scores through the air. Jeudy is just the third Crimson Tide receiver to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons, joining Amari Cooper (2012, 2014) and D.J. Hall (2006, 2007).
Jeudy, a projected first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, earned MVP honors during Alabama's 35-16 victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, hauling in six receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown. Following the game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commended him for his performance as well as his decision to play in the game, stating it "probably even enhanced his opportunities at the next level."
While Wills also announced his departure Saturday, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses and left tackle Alex Leatherwood both committed to their senior seasons earlier this week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to reveal his intentions on Monday. The Crimson Tide is also waiting to hear back from receivers DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III, running back Najee Harris and safety Xavier McKinney — all juniors who have been projected as possible early-round picks.
Players have until Jan. 20 to decide whether or not to declare for the NFL Draft or return to school.
4ever a Crimson Tide ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YSGihoPnfe— JJ⁴ (@jerryjeudy) January 4, 2020
