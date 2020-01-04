Hours after starting right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. announced he was forgoing his senior season at Alabama for the NFL Draft, receiver Jerry Jeudy followed suit, declaring his decision over social medial.

“I want to give thanks and praise to the most-high. Through God, anything is possible,” Jeudy said in his social media post. “This journey at the University of Alabama has been an amazing experience.

“I want to give thanks to my family, the coaches, my football brothers, all of the staff, and our die-hard fans that have made the time that I spent at the University of Alabama a great one. Being able to play the sport I love alongside some of the greatest people in the game has been a blessing for me. I will forever represent the Crimson Tide.

“With that said, I am officially announcing that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. Roll Tide!”