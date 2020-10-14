{{ timeAgo('2020-10-14 17:58:49 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Alabama Crimson Tide: Will Alabama add to its stellar OL class?
Andrew Bone
•
BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!
Alabama with an impressive OL haul
Did Mims really consider Alabama in the end?
Any remaining targets for the Crimson Tide?
Will Alabama add another piece to its offensive line class?
CLICK HERE!
Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama