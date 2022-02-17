Alabama Crimson Tide: Who's next to commit?

The University of Alabama currently sits with only one commitment in its 2023 class, Eliott Washington. The Tide has started out slower than most of the other top programs throughout the country the last few years as far as early commitments, but still has secured the No. 1 and No. 2 recruiting classes in 2021-2022. Alabama likes to take its time for proper evaluation, develop relationships (with new staff members) and welcome plenty of top recruits to campus throughout the spring/summer. Who is next to commit? Alabama is possibly on the verge of adding its second commitment, and second defensive back to its class which may set off a domino effect for a few other top targets at the position.



On the clock

Jahlil Hurley was originally scheduled to announce his decision last month. He decided to push things back to February 22. He will reveal his college choice on Tuesday. His finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M. Hurley has received heavy attention from the Crimson Tide which included a visit from Nick Saban to his high school on January 24. Hurley grew up an Alabama fan and has been considered a heavy lean for several months. He attended Junior Day in Tuscaloosa last month. "I love the coaches," he said of Alabama. "I went to the basketball game (win against No. 4 Baylor). The fans were going crazy. I love how everyone loves the different teams.The players are cool. The facilities are top-tier. I just love everything." Alabama is in great shape for Hurley who appears as the likely first in-state commitment for Coach Saban in one of the best years for elite talent in the past 10 years.

Four more to watch

There isn't a position more important in the 2023 class for the Crimson Tide than the defensive line. Alabama will lose several contributors after next season and only signed three in the 2022 class. This is one of the deepest, most talented classes on the defensive front in a while. The state of Alabama is also loaded with elite talent at the position with Kelby Collins as one of the premier players in the country. Collins grew up an Alabama fan. He has visited Tuscaloosa several times including multiple visits with his entire family. Collins may have been raised as an Alabama fan, but he has not named a leader throughout his recruitment. A decision will likely happen before his senior year, but the time-frame remains up in the air. The Tide will certainly like to add a priority target at a position of need as soon as possible. Alabama is considered the front-runner, but others including Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma are also making a big push to land his signature. “Just that it's a good school," Collins said of why he likes Alabama. "I feel like all the coaches are genuine. They are pursuing me real hard. They treat me like a priority. The coaches have told me they are losing a couple of guys this year and next year. I could come in and possibly start as a freshman."

The commitment watch has been on going for months even though Woods has yet to reveal plans for a decision date. Woods has said he will likely decide before the start of his senior season. The Thompson High School standout has been recruited for more than two years and has enjoyed trips to several schools including Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. Woods grew up a big Alabama fan and has been to Tuscaloosa countless times including a visit in January. A few of his former teammates, Jeremiah Alexander and Tre'Quon Fegans, signed with Alabama in December. They are now student-athletes at Alabama. The Tide doesn't miss often on key in-state targets, especially ones on the defensive front. "Coach Saban was telling me about all the things they are putting in to help make Alabama better educational-wise, from an athletic performance standpoint and nutrition," Woods said after his January visit. "It's just crazy seeing what they are about to do. “The only thing Alabama has to sell is wins, nattys (national championships), but they are trying to help better the athlete and better the man rather than talking about everything they have done. It's definitely something I can respect."

Makari Vickers took his first trip to Tuscaloosa last summer. He returned three times during the season to watch the Tide play at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Vickers was joined by several family members during his Junior Day visit at Alabama in January. "Coach Saban was telling me that he likes my style of play," Vickers said after the visit. "He liked my size, length, speed and change of direction ability. He likes my versatility as well, so I can play any position in the secondary. "I like how deeply they evaluate you and your film. They know exactly what you do well and exactly what you need to work on. I don’t have a clear leader, but they are definitely at the top." Florida State appears the biggest threat to Alabama at this time. Hurley's decision next week may put a little bit of heat on other top defensive back targets to go ahead with a decision. Vickers has not indicated when he will decide, but Alabama is considered the front-runner in his recruitment.

Joenel Aguero posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning, "Commitment date comin soon." It may be a few months before Aguero announces a decision. He plans to take several visits in March and April including a return visit to Alabama. Aguero attended Alabama's Junior Day in January. It was his second visit to Tuscaloosa after visiting the Tide last summer. Georgia has been viewed as the favorite for the elite safety, but Alabama has started making a move after his recent visit. "I love the coaching staff," Aguero said after his visit with Alabama. "I think they have the best DB coaches in college right now which is very important to me. My mom and dad went down there with me. They love it. "Coach Saban was talking about how Bama was the best place to get developed as a player. He also talked to me about how much he loved my game. He feels that if I come to the University of Alabama that I will be in the league in the next three years." He returned home to Massachusetts after spending his junior season at IMG Academy. A slew of unofficial visits are scheduled the next few months with trips to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M all expected to host Aguero.

Will the Tide add another transfer?

Offensive tackle Tyler Steen will visit Alabama in March.

Alabama has kept its eyes on offensive linemen hitting the transfer portal. Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen entered the transfer portal on January 11 and after careful evaluation/due diligence Alabama has turned up the heat for the SEC lineman. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder is expected to visit Tuscaloosa sometime in March. Steen has an offer to join the Tide's team as a graduate transfer. Alabama had quite the run in the portal this cycle with additions from Elias Ricks (LSU), Jahmry Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and Jermaine Burton (Georgia). Steen, who signed with the Commodores out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale (2018), played alongside Crimson Tide players Jordan Battle and Braylen Ingraham during his high school days. Steen started 33 games at Vanderbilt the last three seasons which included the last two years at left tackle. He is also expected to visit LSU, N.C. State and Penn State in March before making a decision regarding his destination. Virginia is another program also in the mix. The Cavaliers signed his younger brother, Blake Steen, in February.

