Kelby Collins, 2023 Rivals100 defensive end from Gardendale High School in Alabama, has reeled in several early offers including his most recent from Alabama. Collins spoke with Nick Saban last week and plans on traveling to Tuscaloosa this weekend for A-Day.

"I talked to Coach Saban and he told me I was offered," Collins said. "He (Saban) said he watched my film the other day. He liked my film, my speed off the edge and my speed for my size. He wanted to offer me a scholarship."

"I was hyped and excited because it's my dream school. I haven't visited since sometime last year. Coach Saban wants me to come back in June. I plan on also attending the spring game."

Collins said he does not have any early favorites, but admits to growing up a diehard Alabama fan.

"I grew up a huge Alabama fan," he said. "I like the coaching staff and the love the fans show to all of the players. I like the home vibes it gives off.

"I also have a family friend who went there, ArDarius Stewart. Some of the players I looked up to growing up were guys like Mark Anderson, A'Shawn Robinson, CJ Mosley and Dont'a Hightower.

The 6-foot-5, 257-pound defender recorded 85 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble during the 2020 season. He plans on staying busy this summer with trips to Alabama, UCF, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU and several others. Collins is also trying to improve himself before his junior season.

"My biggest strengths are getting off the ball, stopping the run game and pressuring the quarterback," Collins said. "I am trying to improve my hand-eye coordination."