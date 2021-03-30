 Alabama Crimson Tide football recruiting news
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 11:32:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: Weekly recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!
Thompson DL Peter Woods is one of the top five players in the 2023 class.
Thompson DL Peter Woods is one of the top five players in the 2023 class. (Rivals.com)

When will Alabama add its next commitment?

Several new offers 

The latest with Henry T and JTT?

The initial 2023 Rivals100

More news and notes!

Get the complete scoop!

CLICK HERE!

Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama 

Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page
Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page (Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}