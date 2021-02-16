{{ timeAgo('2021-02-16 12:23:49 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Alabama Crimson Tide: Weekly recruiting thoughts
Andrew Bone
•
BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!
Simpson delays announcement
The very latest on JTT and Henry T
Five-star names top 10
Get the inside scoop on these key topics and much more!
CLICK HERE!
Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama