 Alabama football recruiting nuggets
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-25 09:12:47 -0500') }}

Alabama Crimson Tide: Weekend recruiting nuggets

Rivals100 OL Miles McVay returning to Tuscaloosa this weekend!
Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
Alabama will host several top recruits this weekend. Below are the top storylines to follow!

Vanderbilt OL transfer Tyler Steen expects to decide after his visit to Tuscaloosa

Rivals100 quarterback Eli Holstein returns to Alabama after decommitting from Texas A&M

A trio of top high school offensive line targets will visit. Will any commit?

In-state defensive end Tomarrion Parker set for multi-day visit with the Tide

FSU commitment Kameron Davis taking his first ever visit to Alabama

Get the complete visitor scoop and stay updated on all the recruiting nuggets throughout the weekend!

