The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Michigan Wolverines on January 1, 2020 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. All this week, BamaInsider.com will provide coverage from Orlando, Florida.

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Alabama held its second practice in warm, Orlando weather Friday. Players were dressed in full pads as they worked under cloudy, 76-degree weather in preparation for Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl matchup against Michigan. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Linebacker Dylan Moses (knee) and defensive end LaBryan Ray (foot) won’t play in next week’s Citrus Bowl. However, the two were present at practice, walking the stadium steps at Celebration High School. Moses spent the entire viewing session walking the bleachers, while Ray moved to the stationary bike. Both players were dressed out but were wearing black jerseys.

— Trey Sanders (foot) was not present during practice. He had worked with the running backs during drills earlier this month but has not been seen during the last few viewing sessions.

— Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) was also absent from the viewing period but did make the trip with the team.

Read the full report here