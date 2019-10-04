News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide true freshmen report

Today, we take a look at which true freshmen for the Alabama Crimson Tide have played this season. In this feature, we'll look at which freshmen have started, we'll look at overall snap counts, and we'll look at which freshmen have yet to see the field in 2019.

Click Here to start your free trial | Promo code is: RollTide
Here is a look at how the true freshmen have fared in the five weeks of play.


Freshmen Who Have Started 

Evan Neal - Left Guard

Games started: 5

vs. Duke | Snaps: 68

vs. NMSU | Snaps: 55

vs. South Carolina | Snaps: 58

vs. Southern Miss | Snaps: 53

vs. Ole Miss: Snaps: 57

Season Stats: 288 snaps with 5 games started

Can he still red-shirt this season: No

Shane Lee - Inside linebacker

Games started: 3

vs. Duke | Snaps: 49

vs. NMSU | Snaps: 38

vs. South Carolina: 75

vs. Southern Miss | Snaps: 54

vs. Ole Miss: Snaps: 85

Season Stats: 30 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack

Can he still red-shirt this season: No

Christian Harris - Inside linebacker

Games started: 5

vs. Duke | Snaps: 39

vs. NMSU | Snaps: 14

vs. South Carolina | Snaps: 41

vs. Southern Miss | Snaps: 20

vs. Ole Miss Snaps | 65

Season Stats: 24 tackles, 3 for loss

Can he still red-shirt this season: No

DJ Dale - Defensive Tackle

Games started: 5

vs. Duke | Snaps: 34

vs. NMSU | Snaps: 31

vs. South Carolina | Snaps: 51

vs. Southern Miss | Snaps: 23

vs. Ole Miss | Snaps: 39

Season Stats: 10 tackles, 2 for loss

Can he still red-shirt this season: No

Will Reichard - Kicker

Games started: 4

vs. Duke | 0-2

vs. NMSU | 2-2

vs. South Carolina | 2-3

vs. Southern Miss | 0-0

vs. Ole Miss: DNP

Season Stats: 4 for 7 on FGs this season

Can he still red-shirt this season: Yes

