Alabama Crimson Tide true freshmen report
Today, we take a look at which true freshmen for the Alabama Crimson Tide have played this season. In this feature, we'll look at which freshmen have started, we'll look at overall snap counts, and we'll look at which freshmen have yet to see the field in 2019.
Here is a look at how the true freshmen have fared in the five weeks of play.
Freshmen Who Have Started
Evan Neal - Left Guard
Games started: 5
vs. Duke | Snaps: 68
vs. NMSU | Snaps: 55
vs. South Carolina | Snaps: 58
vs. Southern Miss | Snaps: 53
vs. Ole Miss: Snaps: 57
Season Stats: 288 snaps with 5 games started
Can he still red-shirt this season: No
Shane Lee - Inside linebacker
Games started: 3
vs. Duke | Snaps: 49
vs. NMSU | Snaps: 38
vs. South Carolina: 75
vs. Southern Miss | Snaps: 54
vs. Ole Miss: Snaps: 85
Season Stats: 30 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack
Can he still red-shirt this season: No
Christian Harris - Inside linebacker
Games started: 5
vs. Duke | Snaps: 39
vs. NMSU | Snaps: 14
vs. South Carolina | Snaps: 41
vs. Southern Miss | Snaps: 20
vs. Ole Miss Snaps | 65
Season Stats: 24 tackles, 3 for loss
Can he still red-shirt this season: No
DJ Dale - Defensive Tackle
Games started: 5
vs. Duke | Snaps: 34
vs. NMSU | Snaps: 31
vs. South Carolina | Snaps: 51
vs. Southern Miss | Snaps: 23
vs. Ole Miss | Snaps: 39
Season Stats: 10 tackles, 2 for loss
Can he still red-shirt this season: No
Will Reichard - Kicker
Games started: 4
vs. Duke | 0-2
vs. NMSU | 2-2
vs. South Carolina | 2-3
vs. Southern Miss | 0-0
vs. Ole Miss: DNP
Season Stats: 4 for 7 on FGs this season
Can he still red-shirt this season: Yes
