The Crimson Tide recently wrapped up its first multi-loss regular since 2010. Coincidently, Alabama participated in the same bowl game that season as it defeated Michigan State 49-7 in the then-named “Capital One Bowl.”

After missing out on the College Football Playoff for the first time since it was established in 2014, No. 13 Alabama is now destined for Orlando, Fla., where it will face No. 14 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

This season’s matchup pits the nation’s No. 7 offense in Alabama (513.3 yards per game) against the No. 6 defense in Michigan (292.8 yards per game). The Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2 in the SEC) finished second in the SEC West. The Wolverines (9-3, 6-3 in the Big Ten) finished third in the Big Ten East. The two storied programs have played four previous times winning two games apiece. Alabama won the most recent meeting, coming away with a 41-14 victory in the 2012 season-opener.

Both teams enter the matchup following losses to their respective rivals. Alabama suffered a heartbreaking 48-45 defeat to Auburn in the Iron Bowl, while Michigan was blown out by Ohio State, 56-47, marking its eighth straight loss to the Buckeyes.

The Citrus Bowl will feature a reunion for Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who served as Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach last season. In Gattis’ first year at Michigan the Wolverines rank No. 37 in scoring offense (33.0 points per game) and No. 68in total offense (402.1 yards per game).

This season marks the first time Alabama will enter the postseason not playing for a national title since 2013. It’s also the first time the Crimson Tide hasn’t participated in a New Year’s Six game since 2010.

The Citrus Bowl will be played on Jan. 1 at noon CT inside Orlando's Camping World Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.