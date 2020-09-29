 Alabama Crimson Tide football recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-29 12:39:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: The Road to Bama

Bama Insider • BamaInsider
Staff

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

Five-star DE Tunmise Adeleye remains a top priority for the Crimson Tide.
Five-star DE Tunmise Adeleye remains a top priority for the Crimson Tide. (Rivals.com)

It's a big day in the college football recruiting world as, The Road to Bama, written by Andrew Bone has officially been released!

Each chapter tells the story of 18 former Alabama greats from Lee Roy Jordan to Cornelius Bennett to Tua Tagovailoa. The in-depth features on each player focuses on their life, the early days of their football career and how they became prize recruits for the Crimson Tide.

Bone shares with BamaInsider subscribers his journey in the football recruiting industry and gives the very latest on key Alabama targets in this week's recruiting thoughts feature!

CLICK HERE!

Pre-Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama 

Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page
Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page (Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}