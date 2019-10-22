Alabama Crimson Tide: Tennessee OL takes in win
Noah Josey, 2021 three-star offensive tackle from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, returned to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's home win against the Volunteers. Josey talked about his return to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news