TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama won’t hold its homecoming bonfire until Friday. However, Nick Saban flared up a bit early Wednesday at the thought of the media overlooking Arkansas this week.

The head coach went on a mini-rant during the final question of his Wednesday news conference after he was asked whether or not he will make an effort to play Taulia Tagovailoa this week to expedite the freshman’s progression.

“We’re focused on winning the game,” Saban said. “So we’re going to try and win the game, and we’re going to play the best players that we can play to win the game. And we’re not assuming that it’s going to be an easy game. And we’re not assuming that we’ll have the opportunity to just play anybody that wants to play to expedite anything but winning the game. So we are going to play everybody who can expedite winning the game. That’s what we’re going to do, so I don’t think anybody should expect us to do anything else.”