Nick Saban rants when asked about Taulia Tagovailoa before Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama won’t hold its homecoming bonfire until Friday. However, Nick Saban flared up a bit early Wednesday at the thought of the media overlooking Arkansas this week.
The head coach went on a mini-rant during the final question of his Wednesday news conference after he was asked whether or not he will make an effort to play Taulia Tagovailoa this week to expedite the freshman’s progression.
“We’re focused on winning the game,” Saban said. “So we’re going to try and win the game, and we’re going to play the best players that we can play to win the game. And we’re not assuming that it’s going to be an easy game. And we’re not assuming that we’ll have the opportunity to just play anybody that wants to play to expedite anything but winning the game. So we are going to play everybody who can expedite winning the game. That’s what we’re going to do, so I don’t think anybody should expect us to do anything else.”
With starter Tua Tagovailoa out with a high-ankle sprain, No. 1 Alabama will now turn to Mac Jones as its starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Arkansas. Earlier in the week, Saban said Taulia would be the backup quarterback in the game, stating “it’s going to be really important that we do a good job of progressing him this week as well.”
Saban said Alabama has tried to get Taulia reps throughout the season. However, the freshman has participated in just 11 snaps over two games. His lone pass attempt which went for a 20-yard completion against Southern Miss.
Earlier in the day, Saban provided an update on Tua, stating the starter will be non-weight-bearing for the next four days and will be day-to-day after that. Following its game against Arkansas, Alabama will have an open week before hosting LSU on Nov. 9.
Alabama (7-0, 4-0 in the SEC) is currently a 31.5-point favorite over Arkansas (2-4, 0-4). Saturday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.
