{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide takeaways from the NFL Combine

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama sent 10 players to this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Here are a few takeaways from how the former Crimson Tide players performed on the week and where they stand heading into the NFL Draft.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (WO48) run the 40 yard dash during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo | Imagn
Not the fastest ever but maybe the first off the board

Henry Ruggs III didn’t post a record-breaking time the 40-yard dash, but he didn’t need to in order to leave Indianapolis as one of the combine’s biggest winners. Ruggs’ 4.27 time fell short of John Ross’ 4.22 record set in 2017. However, the Alabama receiver still had the fastest time among all of this year’s combine participants.

Ruggs didn’t just wow with his speed either. He also tied for second with a 42-inch vertical, the highest jump ever by any player to run a sub-4.30 time in the 40-yard dash since official combine data was tracked in 2003. Ruggs wrapped up the performance by finishing fourth among receivers with a 131-inch broad jump.

The strong showing should elevate him into the top tier of receivers in this year’s draft class, joining Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb. At this point, the Montgomery, Ala., native could possibly end up as the first receiver off the board.

Jeudy and Lamb neck and neck

{{ article.author_name }}