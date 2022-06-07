 Alabama Crimson Tide: Summer Insider Report 1
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-07 07:14:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: Summer Insider Report 1

Four-star QB Dylan Lonergan had a great time during his official visit to Alabama.
Four-star QB Dylan Lonergan had a great time during his official visit to Alabama.
Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. His book, The Road to Bama, can be purchased via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.

Where do things stand with each official visitor after their weekend in Tuscaloosa?

How did Malik Bryant perform during the Nick Saban Football Camp?

Which linebacker has surged up the Tide's recruiting board after his camp performance?

Out-of-state defensive back receiving major push from Alabama

Alabama commitment Jahlil Hurley works at multiple positions

Is Alabama a serious contender for Notre Dame commitment Peyton Bowen?

Jumbo athlete from North Carolina makes a strong impression on both sides of the ball

Who earned committable offers? Who still has to wait?

Several underclassmen make strong impression

GET THE SCOOP!

Order Andrew Bone's book: The Road to Bama 

Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page
Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page (Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}