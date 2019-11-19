The College Football Playoff selection committee appears to be taking a wait-and-see approach with Alabama. While many projected the Crimson Tide to slip in this week’s rankings following the loss of Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama kept its spot at No. 5. “Our job is to evaluate the games through week 12,” said CFP selection committee chair Rob Mullens on ESPN’s telecast of the rankings. “Obviously we’re aware of the injury to the quarterback late in the second quarter of last week’s game. But Alabama continued on to a convincing win in that, so it didn’t impact the rankings this week.” The top four stayed the same as LSU remained at No. 1 followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. Alabama held off No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Utah for the fifth spot which could be vital considering LSU and Georgia appear destined for a meeting in the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota round out the top 10.

While Alabama sits ahead of Oregon now, it will be interesting to see how long the Crimson Tide can stay there. Following its loss to LSU, Alabama will likely not get the opportunity to play for a conference championship, something that is still very much in play for the teams directly behind it. Instead, the Crimson Tide will now need to prove to the committee that it is unequivocally one of the best four teams in the nation. “There’s a lot of discussion in four through six, obviously,” Mullens said. “When you’re looking at those teams, Georgia when you look at them, they added to their resume with an impressive win at Auburn. And Oregon went on with an easy win against Arizona. So, there’s a lot of debate, a lot of discussion amongst all those teams.” Alabama still has two games remaining to impress the committee. While this week’s matchup against FCS opponent Western Carolina will hold little weight, a Nov. 30 game at No. 15 Auburn could serve as a major resume-booster for the Crimson Tide. The Tigers fell three spots following their loss to Georgia over the weekend but will still offer Alabama a chance to prove itself against a ranked team on the road.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. LSU 10-0 2. Ohio State 10-0 3. Clemson 11-0 4. Georgia 9-1 5. Alabama, 9-1

6. Oregon, 9-1 7. Utah, 9-1 8. Penn State, 9-1 9. Oklahoma, 9-1 10. Minnesota 9-1 11. Florida 9-2 12. Wisconsin 8-2 13. Michigan 8-2 14. Baylor 9-1 15. Auburn 7-3 16. Notre Dame 8-2 17. Iowa 7-3 18. Memphis 9-1 19. Cincinnati 9-1 20. Boise State 9-1 21. Oklahoma State, 7-3 22. Iowa State, 6-4 23. USC, 7-4 24. Appalacian State, 9-1 25. SMU, 9-1

