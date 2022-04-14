Alabama Crimson Tide: Star recruits lining up to attend A-Day

The best from the Sunshine State

Richard Young and Desmond Ricks will visit Alabama on Saturday. They aren't the only ones from the Sunshine State visiting Tuscaloosa. CLICK HERE!

Alabama to showcase its trophies to Lone Star State recruits

Johntay Cook and Malik Muhammad are just a few of the top Texas recruits heading to Alabama this weekend. More here!

Very loaded in-state group

It's a 'who's who' of in-state recruits visiting Tuscaloosa for A-Day! More top players from Alabama visiting the Tide!

Commitment watch?

Alabama currently has three commitments in its 2023 class. Will the Tide add more after A-Day? We take a lot at several who could go ahead with a decision. CLICK HERE!

Order Andrew Bone's book: The Road to Bama