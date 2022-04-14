 Alabama set for major recruiting weekend in Tuscaloosa for A-Day
Alabama Crimson Tide: Star recruits lining up to attend A-Day

Richard Young will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend.
Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. His book, The Road to Bama, can be purchased via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.

The best from the Sunshine State

Richard Young and Desmond Ricks will visit Alabama on Saturday. They aren't the only ones from the Sunshine State visiting Tuscaloosa.

Alabama to showcase its trophies to Lone Star State recruits

Johntay Cook and Malik Muhammad are just a few of the top Texas recruits heading to Alabama this weekend.

Very loaded in-state group

It's a 'who's who' of in-state recruits visiting Tuscaloosa for A-Day!

More top players from Alabama visiting the Tide!

Commitment watch?

Alabama currently has three commitments in its 2023 class. Will the Tide add more after A-Day? We take a lot at several who could go ahead with a decision.

