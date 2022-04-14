Alabama Crimson Tide: Star recruits lining up to attend A-Day
The best from the Sunshine State
Richard Young and Desmond Ricks will visit Alabama on Saturday. They aren't the only ones from the Sunshine State visiting Tuscaloosa.
Alabama to showcase its trophies to Lone Star State recruits
Johntay Cook and Malik Muhammad are just a few of the top Texas recruits heading to Alabama this weekend.
Very loaded in-state group
It's a 'who's who' of in-state recruits visiting Tuscaloosa for A-Day!
Commitment watch?
Alabama currently has three commitments in its 2023 class. Will the Tide add more after A-Day? We take a lot at several who could go ahead with a decision.