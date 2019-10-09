Khurtiss Perry , 2022 defensive end from Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama, received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama last week. He has also earned offers from several other programs including Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

On how the offer went down:

"Coach Kelly came to the school last week, Perry said. "I was offered after he left. He told me he likes how I play."

Thoughts about Alabama and the Tide's defense:

"Alabama is a great place. They have a great head coach (Nick Saban) and a good group of guys. Their defensive line is very dominant and hungry."

On hearing from a former Crimson Tide star:

"Mack Wilson (Cleveland Browns linebacker) reached out to me after I received the offer. He told me congrats and to keep my head on straight."

Future position?

"I am mainly recruited as a defensive end. I can play it all, so I really will not care where I play."