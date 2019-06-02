Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team won their second game on Saturday defeated No. 6 seeded Arizona 2-0. Now 2-1 in the WCWS, the Crimson Tide will get an opportunity to face No. 1 Oklahoma on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Sooners defeated Alabama in the first round of the WCWS on Thursday evening by a score of 3-2.

This story will be updated

