GAME TWO: OKLAHOMA 7, ALABAMA 3

Game two was a back-and-forth affair, with Alabama answering back immediately after Oklahoma scored in both the first and fifth innings, but a late surge by the Sooners in the sixth ultimately brought the game to its final tally of 7-3 to end the Tide’s season. Wallace went 2-for-2 in the game, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Oklahoma didn’t waste any time scoring in the second game of the day, leading off the first inning with a walk before Caleigh Clifton drove her in with an RBI double. A pair of wild pitches allowed Clifton to cross home and make it 2-0 before a popup ended the inning.

With one out in the top of the second, Dykes blasted a solo home run to left field to cut the deficit in half. After a popup, Oklahoma made a pitching change as junior Mariah Lopez entered to pitch with two out. A fielding error extended the inning as junior Claire Jenkins hustled up to second, but a fly ball left her stranded as it remained 2-1.

A walk and hit-by-pitch put the first two on for the Sooners in the bottom of the fourth but the Tide defense tracked down three fly balls to get out of the jam. With two out and a runner on in the bottom of the fifth, sophomore Jocelyn Alo blasted a two-run home run to center field, extending Oklahoma’s lead to 4-1.

Looking to start a rally, Dykes drew a two-out walk in the top of the sixth and, facing an 0-2 count, Wallace went opposite field for a two-run home run to make it a one-run game. The Sooners quickly moved back ahead by three in the bottom half of the inning with another two-run home run, ending Goodman’s outing in the circle as junior Sarah Cornell entered to pitch. After putting two outs on the board, the Sooners hit another home run, a solo shot to make it 7-3.

Down to its final two outs in the top of the seventh, junior Elissa Brown was hit by a pitch and Hardy, in as a pinch-hitter, drew a five-pitch walk to put two on base as sophomore KB Sides re-entered to run at first. A groundout moved the pair into scoring position but a strikeout ended the rally, the game and the season.