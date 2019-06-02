Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated No. 1 seeded Oklahoma 1-0 to force another do or die game in WCWS. On Sunday, the Crimson Tide and the Sooners went into the bottom of the seventh tied 0-0 when Alabama's Kaylee Tow doubled off the wall missing a home-run by just inches.

The Tide was unable to score Tow, which sent the game into the top of the eighth inning. After the Crimson Tide retired Oklahoma in the top of the eighth, Alabama's Caroline Hardy hit a walk-off single to drive in Reagan Dykes for the game-winner.

Next Up

Alabama and Oklahoma will play their second game later this evening.

This story will be updated