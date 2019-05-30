News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide softball defeated by No. 1 Oklahoma 3-2

Alabama freshman pitcher Montana Fouts | UA Athletics
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team was defeated by No. 1 seeded Oklahoma on Thursday night by a score of 3-2. The Crimson Tide will now face No. 5 Florida who lost to No. 13 Oklahoma State 2-1 in the Women's College World Series double-elimination tournament on Saturday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Quick Stats

WP - Giselle Juarez

LP - Montana Fouts

Claire Jenkins was 2-3 with two runs and a solo home run

Claire Jenkins hits solo home run in the fifth inning 

This story will be updated later this evening.

