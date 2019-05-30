Alabama Crimson Tide softball defeated by No. 1 Oklahoma 3-2
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team was defeated by No. 1 seeded Oklahoma on Thursday night by a score of 3-2. The Crimson Tide will now face No. 5 Florida who lost to No. 13 Oklahoma State 2-1 in the Women's College World Series double-elimination tournament on Saturday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Quick Stats
WP - Giselle Juarez
LP - Montana Fouts
Claire Jenkins was 2-3 with two runs and a solo home run
Claire Jenkins hits solo home run in the fifth inning
Boom!! pic.twitter.com/OmE4HEigY8— BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) May 31, 2019
This story will be updated later this evening.
