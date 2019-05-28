From UA Athletics

The Crimson Tide opens play against Oklahoma on Thursday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

OKLAHOMA CITY – Alabama softball arrived in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon, as the Crimson Tide will prepare to play in its 12th Women’s College World Series in program history.

The eight teams in the WCWS field will attend a team banquet Tuesday night, which includes the presentation of the Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and NCAA Elite 90 awards. On Wednesday, the teams will practice at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, meet with ESPN talent and participate in a photo and video shoot. The head coaches will also participate in a press conference Wednesday afternoon and the NFCA will host another press conference later in the afternoon in conjunction with the announcement of the 2019 All-America teams.

Eighth-seeded Alabama is making its 12th Women’s College World Series appearance, its first since 2016. The Crimson Tide punched its ticket with a series win last weekend over Texas, defeating the Longhorns in three games at Rhoads Stadium. It marked Alabama’s 10th Super Regional series win since the current postseason format was introduced in 2005, with nine of those series wins coming at home.

The Tide opens play at the WCWS against top-seed Oklahoma on Thursday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Thursday Schedule at the WCWS

11 a.m.

Games 1 - No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 3 Washington

1:30 p.m. CT

Game 2 - No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 2 UCLA

6 p.m.

Games 3 - No. 13 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Florida

8:30 p.m. CT

Game 4 - No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Oklahoma

