Raekwon Davis

Raekwon Davis has played in 46 games with the Crimson Tide

During Davis' sophomore season, he recorded eight tackles

Davis has played in 46 games with the Crimson Tide and has started in all 10-games during the 2019 season. Davis did suffer what Nick Saban referred to as a sprain against Mississippi State and he is doubtful to play this Saturday against Western Carolina. Throughout his career, Davis has recorded over 160 tackles and has 18.5 sacks with one interception which came during the 2017 national title game against Georgia. Davis was a Rivals.com four-star in high school.

Anfernee Jennings

Anfernee Jennings is out of Dadeville, Alabama

Throughout Jennings' career he has accounted for over 170 tackles

Jennings has been called the "Alpha Dog" on the defensive side of the ball and he is a quiet leader that has done a great job getting after the quarterback during his senior season. On the year, he has six sacks which is second on the team and throughout his career with the Tide has over 170 tackles with 13.5 sacks. The Crimson Tide's defense will really miss his aggressive and steady play next season. Jennings was a Rivals.com four-star in high school.

Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs was recruited to play receiver at Alabama

Diggs has 10 pass deflections through 44 games with the Crimson Tide

Trevon Diggs was recruited to come to Alabama as a receiver, then transitioned to the defensive side of the football where we've really seen him flourish over the last two seasons. His junior season was cut short with a foot injury, but this season he's recorded 36 tackles with four interceptions and he's scored two defensive touchdowns. Diggs was a four-star receiver in high school.

Shyheim Carter

Carter has played the "star" position for Alabama over the last two seasons

Shyheim Carter has totled close to 100 tackles in 47-games

Carter has been a very steady player for Nick Saban's defense over the last two seasons and he's played in 24 games during that time period. Last season, Carter returned two interceptions for touchdowns and he continues to be very productive this season with 40 tackles and six pass deflections. In high school, Carter was a four-star prospect.

Jared Mayden

Jared Mayden is a safety out of Sachse, Texas

Mayden has played in 33 games and has recorded two interceptions this season

Mayden played a good amount of football last season for the Crimson Tide and he's emerged as a reliable player in his final year with the Tide. He has 44 tackles on the season with two interceptions and has provided great leadership for the youthful secondary coming up. In high school Mayden was a Four-star prospect.

Matt Womack

Matt Womack has played in 39 games with the Crimson Tide and has seen time in eight games during his senior season. He's battled a few injuries that have slowed his on the field production but remains in the offensive line rotation in 2019. With his size and the fact that he's shown he can be a versatile offensive lineman playing both guard and tackle, he's likely to latch on to an NFL team in the future no-problem.

Additional seniors on Alabama's 2019 roster

Additional seniors on the roster Connor Adams - DB Daniel Powell - TE DeMarquise Lockridge - RB Giles Amos - TE Jalen Jackson - WR Joe Donald - LB John Parker - WR Joshua Lanier - WR Loren Ugheoke - DB Mac Hereford - WR Mike Bernier - Punter Sean Kelly - DB Taylor Wilson - DL Tevita Musika - DL

