(UPDATE: Ford will be out for a week with an ankle injury, does not seem serious)But first some Scrimmage Nuggets

— Christian Harris started at the inside linebacker position and did quite well. There was one play were Harris made a big tackle for a loss. Saban said that there is still competition at the position to see how the starter will be, but this is very interesting news following the scrimmage.

— Heard that Brian Robinson was again on beast mode. He looked good all day long and ran the football with good authority.

Observations from Saban's Presser

Saban opened the presser saying that while both sides of the ball made strides, he feels they are still not where they need to be. Saban said that the defense was not aggressive enough and gave up too many big plays. It’s interesting that the defense lacks aggressiveness, maybe the defense is holding back because they are playing against guys they don’t want to beat up on? I have a feeling his will change come the Duke game.

Saban Said that four guys from their defense did not play today. From attending practice and knowing the injury situation, the four are: Anfernee Jennings, Terrell Lewis, DJ Dale, and LaBryan Ray. Jennings has been limited at times (think they just don’t want a freak injury to happen to him to be honest), Lewis is still limited at times, and Dale is back after knee sprain, and Ray just returned after an ankle injury.

