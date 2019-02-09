The Alabama Crimson Tide just put together another incredible recruiting class under Nick Saban. 27 signees from 10 states and Washington D.C. The Class of 2019 featured six commitments from the home state of Alabama, four signees from Florida, four signees from the DMV (D.C./Maryland/Virginia), and three signees from Georgia.

Under Saban, the Crimson Tide have continued to recruit the State of Alabama heavily, keeping key targets in their backyard a priority. In the last four signing classes, Alabama has signed 22 players from the State of Alabama. Other major programs made a push on recruiting the State of Alabama in 2019 with Georgia signing two out of three Five-star prospects landing receiver George Pickens and offensive lineman Clay Webb. Auburn landed the third Five-star in quarterback Bo Nix. In total, Georgia signed two from the State of Alabama and Auburn signed three.

While Alabama did not ink any Five-stars from the State of Alabama this recruiting class, the Crimson Tide have been very dominating when it comes to recruiting their home state. As mentioned, the Crimson Tide signed six from 2019, signed just two from Alabama in 2018, and between 2017 and 2016, the Crimson Tide signed a total of 14 players from the State of Alabama.

Using the Class of 2019 and the Class of 2016 as data points, other key pipeline recruiting states for the Crimson Tide include Florida, Louisiana, Texas, the DMV Area, and Mississippi. Since 2016, the Crimson Tide have signed 17 from the State of Florida, four this recruiting class, but in 2017, the Crimson Tide signed eight from the Sunshine State. Five-Star running back Trey Sanders, Five-star offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham, and defensive back Jordan Battle are the new additions from Florida.