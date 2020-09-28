Following last weekend's blowout victory over Missouri, Alabama returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium this week for its home opener against Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide is currently a 17-point favorite heading into the matchup. Today, Kyle Henderson provides insight and analysis on the entire Alabama Football roster post-fall training camp.

1. Ben Davis - Davis has played in a total of 14 games since his time at Alabama and recorded four tackles. Listed as the No. 2 SAM OLB behind Chris Allen. Against Missouri: Played in 14 snaps

2. Keilan Robinson - No word on the sophomore running back that played in eight games for Alabama last season as a freshman. Nick Saban has not commented on him and Robinson is not in the transfer portal as of September 14, 2020.

2. Patrick Surtain II - Now entering his junior season, Surtain II will be starting at corner for the Crimson Tide. The clear leader of the secondary. All-American type player. Started Against Missouri: Played in 75 snaps in the opener and had a PFF grade of 66.1 with a pass coverage grade of 69.9. Surtain had 1 tackle and 1 fumble recovery. He was targeted 3 times and allowed one reception.

3. Xavier Williams - Entering his Redshirt sophomore season, Williams is competing for the fourth receiver position. We have heard good things about him this fall training camp.

3. Daniel Wright - Redshirt junior that projects to start the safety position in 2020. Wright has played in 31 games during his time at Alabama and is super athletic. Started Against Missouri: Played in 41 snaps and had a PFF grade of 69.9, recorded 4 tackles with 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss. Led the defense with 11 total tackles. PFF grade was 59.1 in 75 snaps which was the second-lowest of any of the starters.

4. Chris Allen - One of the vets for the defense that projects as a starter at the outside linebacker position in 2020 with Ben Davis. He played in 13 games last year. Started Against Missouri: Played in 41 snaps and had a PFF grade of 69.9, recorded 4 tackles with 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss. : Played in just 28 snaps

4. Brian Robinson Jr. - Now a senior at Alabama, Robinson has had a wonderful fall training camp and paired with Najee Harris, the Crimson Tide has two of the most talented running backs in the nation. Robinson rushed for 441-yards with 5 touchdowns in 2019. Against Missouri: Played in 18 snaps and ran the football 4 times for 18-yards. The glaring mistake was dropping a for-sure touchdown pass.

5. Jalyn Armour-Davis - Current redshirt sophomore that we have not heard much about during fall training camp. Played in eight games last year. Was recently seen at practice on Thursday, September 17.

5. Javon Baker - Freshman WR that really turned heads during fall training camp. Projects to get plenty of playing time in 2020. It would not be out of the question to pencil him in as the fourth-best WR on the team.

6. DeVonta Smith - Senior leader at the WR position. Was a team captain as a junior, caught for 1,200-yards last season. Part of Alabama’s 1-2 punch at WR along with Jaylen Waddle. In total, Smith has caught for 2,109-yards with 23 touchdowns since the 2017 season. Started against Missouri: Played in 66 snaps in the opener and had a PFF Grade of 69.1 Finished with 8 receptions for 89-yards

7. Brandon Turnage - Redshirt freshman DB. Working with the twos. Should have opportunities to get onto the field this season.

8. Christian Harris - Sophomore that projects to start at the inside linebacker position next to Dylan Moses. When you think of Harris, think of a younger Moses, very similar in their game and their intelligence. Harris played in all 13 games as a true freshman last season and recorded 63 tackles. Started Against Missouri: Opened the season playing absolutely lights out and played fast. Following the game, Saban said he plays with more confidence with Dylan Moses next to him. PFF grade of 72.5 and recorded 6 tackles, one sack, and 2 tackles for a loss.

8. John Metchie III - Projects as Alabama’s third WR after DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Metchie had an outstanding fall training camp, think of him as a player on the rise. Started against Missouri: Played in 49 snaps and had a PFF grade of 65.2, had 2 catches for 42-yards

9. Bryce Young - Freshman quarterback that has shown great promise over fall training camp. Improved weekly and showed plenty this fall camp what he is bringing to the table. It’s obvious that he is ready to get onto the field. Against Missouri: Came in late in the second half to lead the Alabama offense and played in 23 snaps. Made some good plays and some not so good plays in his debut. Was 5 of 8 for 54-yards and displayed his ability to fit the ball into tight windows and also escaped the pocket to make plays and made some quick thinking decisions. Did fumble the football which was the one glaring mistake.

9. Jordan Battle - Sophomore that played in 13 games last year as a true freshman. Will be a starter at the safety position. A highly productive defensive player that is also known as a defensive leader. Started Against Missouri: Played in 75 snaps against Missouri and had a PFF grade of 68.4 with a pass coverage grade of 70.2 Battle finished with 6 tackles in week one.

10. Mac Jones - Redshirt junior quarterback that has played in a total of 26 games during his three seasons at Alabama. Played in 12 games last year throwing for 1,626-yards with 15 touchdowns. Projected starter against Missouri, team leader, has bulked up year over year, has proven toughness on the field. Started against Missouri: Played in 45 snaps and had a PFF grade of 91.1. Had very good ball placement and a lot of zip on the ball. In the opener, he was 18 of 24 passing for 249-yards with two touchdowns. Overall, Jones played like the veteran we expected him to be and looked like the top quarterback in the entire SEC.

10. Ale Kaho - Junior inside linebacker that dealt with an injury early before fall training camp, but has been at the majority of camp and has continued to get work in. Kaho has played in 28 games in two seasons at Alabama.

11. Traeshon Holden - True freshman WR that has looked solid in camp. He’s one of Alabama’s bigger receivers at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds.

11. Kristian Story - True freshman DB that has turned heads a few times during fall training camp. It’s unsure at this moment how much time we’ll see from him in the early season.

12. Skyler DeLong - Junior punter that is still listed on Alabama’s roster, but we have not seen any footage of him at camp. DeLong has played in 11 games in the past two seasons for Alabama. Currently not in the transfer portal.

13. Malachi Moore - True Freshman DB that has been among one of the top-performing freshmen this September. Look for Moore to get playing time or even be dubbed as the starter at star position in week one. Started Against Missouri: Played in 63 snaps in week one and had a PFF grade of 54.3, finished with 3 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss. Looked to play with a lot of speed and was in on a lot of plays.

14. Brian Branch - True Freshman DB. Similar to Malachi Moore in the sense that Branch has been one of the top freshmen performers on the defensive side of the ball and Alabama also likes him at the star position.

14. Thaiu Jones Bell - True Freshman WR that has made some plays this fall training camp. We’ve heard good things about all true freshman WR, it seems though that Baker is standing above the crowd, however.