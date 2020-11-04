Alabama Roster Intel going into the bye week

1. Ben Davis - Preseason: Davis has played in a total of 14 games since his time at Alabama and recorded four tackles. Listed as the No. 2 SAM OLB behind Chris Allen. Against Missouri: Played in 14 snaps Against Ole Miss Played in 3 snaps, recovered an onside kick Against Georgia Played 1 snap

2. Keilan Robinson - Preseason: No word on the sophomore running back that played in eight games for Alabama last season as a freshman. Nick Saban has not commented on him and Robinson is not in the transfer portal as of September 14, 2020.

2. Patrick Surtain II - Preseason: Now entering his junior season, Surtain II will be starting at corner for the Crimson Tide. Clear leader of the secondary. All-American type player. Started Against Missouri: Played in 75 snaps in the opener and had a PFF grade of 66.1 with a pass coverage grade of 69.9. Surtain had 1 tackle and 1 fumble recovery. He was targeted 3 times and allowed one reception. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 79 snaps agains the Aggies and was targeted just two times, allowing one reception. Had one tackle in the game. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 88 snaps against the Rebels, graded out at 72.0 and had 6 tackles in the game Started against UGA Played in 72 snaps, overall grade was 77.3, tackle grade was 80.0, and in coverage his grade was 75.5. On the season, he's been targeted 14 times and allowed just 6 receptions Started Against Tennessee Played in 67 snaps, 75.5 overall grade, 80.0 tackle grade, 77.2 grade in coverage, had four tackles and three pass breakups, did get beat once for a touchdown Started against Miss. State 56 snaps, overall grade of 89.9, coverage grade of 89.7, had 4 tackles in the game and also returned an interjection for a touchdown, on the season he has 22 tackles with 5 pass breakups

3. Xavier Williams - Preseason: Entering his Redshirt sophomore season, Williams is competing for the fourth receiver position. We have heard good things about him this fall training camp. Against Texas A&M: Played in three snaps Against Georgia: Played in 3 snaps

3. Daniel Wright - Preseason: Redshirt junior that projects to start the safety position in 2020. Wright has played in 31 games during his time at Alabama and is super athletic. Started Against Missouri: Played in 41 snaps and had a PFF grade of 69.9, recorded 4 tackles with 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss. Led the defense with 11 total tackles. PFF grade was 59.1 in 75 snaps which was the second-lowest of any of the starters. Started against Texas A&M: Played 79 snaps against A&M and had a PFF coverage grade of 86.6 which was the highest on the team. In the first half of the game, Wright had the opportunity to lay into a defender, but the WR stayed in bounds for a 47-yard TD, Wright later returned a INT for a TD. Wright has 14 tackles on the season. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 82 snaps against the Rebels, graded out at 38.4 and had 5 tackles in the game Started against UGA Played in 46 snaps, overall grade was 49.7. Wright had 4 tackles against UGA, and recorded his second interception of the season which he returned for 18-yards. On the season, he has two interceptions for 65-yards and a touchdown with 23 total tackles. Started Against Tennessee Played in 64 snaps, 81.1 tackle grade, 53.2 grade in coverage, 4 tackles in the game Started against Miss. State 41 snaps, overall grade of 75.5, tackle grade of 76.4, coverage grade of 76.0, had 1 tackle in the game and 1 pass break up, Wright has 28 tackles on the year with two pass break ups

4. Chris Allen - Preseason: One of the vets for the defense that projects as a starter at the outside linebacker position in 2020 with Ben Davis. He played in 13 games last year. Started Against Missouri: Played in 41 snaps and had a PFF grade of 69.9, recorded 4 tackles with 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss. : Played in just 28 snaps. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 52 snaps against A&M and had a pass rush grade of 62.5, had three tackles and one tackle for a loss. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 76 snaps and graded out 63.5, had seven tackles and 2 for a loss Started against Georgia Played in 51 snaps, tackle grade of 78.7, had 4 tackles in the game with 1 TFL, now has 10 tackles through four games on the season Started Against Tennessee Played in 40 snaps, 64.3 overall grade, 2 tackles, 1 for a loss Against Miss. State 11 snaps, recorded his first sack of the season against the Bulldogs

4. Brian Robinson Jr. - Preseason: Now a senior at Alabama, Robinson has had a wonderful fall training camp and paired with Najee Harris, the Crimson Tide has two of the most talented running backs in the nation. Robinson rushed for 441-yards with 5 touchdowns in 2019. Against Missouri: Played in 18 snaps and ran the football 4 times for 18-yards. The glaring mistake was dropping a for-sure touchdown pass. Against Texas A&M: Played in 17 snaps and graded out 83.8. Led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 62-yards, an average of 6.0. Against Ole Miss: Played in 19 snaps, graded out at 80.5, rushed for 78-yards off 10 carries and scored 1 touchdown. Against Georgia: Played in 15 snaps, grade of 69.4, 7 rushes for 20-yards Against Tennessee Played in 10 snaps, ran for 4 carries for 29-yards Against Miss. State 9 snaps

5. Jalyn Armour-Davis - Preseason: Current redshirt sophomore that we have not heard much about during fall training camp. Played in eight games last year. Was recently seen at practice on Thursday, September 17. Against Ole Miss: Played in 1 snap

5. Javon Baker - Preseason: Freshman WR that really turned heads during fall training camp. Projects to get plenty of playing time in 2020. It would not be out of the question to pencil him in as the fourth-best WR on the team. Against Tennessee Played in 2 snaps Against Miss. State 11 snaps

6. DeVonta Smith - Preseason: Senior leader at the WR position. Was a team captain as a junior, caught for 1,200-yards last season. Part of Alabama’s 1-2 punch at WR along with Jaylen Waddle. In total, Smith has caught for 2,109-yards with 23 touchdowns since the 2017 season. Started against Missouri: Played in 66 snaps in the opener and had a PFF Grade of 69.1 Finished with 8 receptions for 89-yards. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 55 snaps against the Aggies and graded out at 79.6. Caught for 6 receptions for 63-yards. Through two games, Smith has 14 receptions for 152-yards and one touchdown. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 61 snaps against Ole Miss and recorded 13 receptions for 164-yards with 1 TD. Also ran for a 14-yard touchdown. Started against Georgia: 72 snaps against UGA and graded out 91.4, the highest grade on the team. Smith caught for 11 receptions for 167-yards and two touchdowns. Has 38 receptions through four games this season and has a career total of 27 touchdowns. Started against Tennessee: 75 snaps against the Vols and recorded 7 receptions for 73-yards. Now has 45 receptions with 556-yards and 4 TDs through 5 games. Started against Miss. State 64 snaps, overall grade of 91.9. Caught for 11 receptions for 203-yards with 4 touchdowns, earning player of the week honors. Through six games on the season, Smith has 56 receptions for 759-yards and 8 touchdowns.

7. Brandon Turnage - Preseason: Redshirt freshman DB. Working with the twos. Should have opportunities to get onto the field this season. Against Miss. State 7 snaps

8. Christian Harris - Preseason: Sophomore that projects to start at the inside linebacker position next to Dylan Moses. When you think of Harris, think of a younger Moses, very similar in their game and their intelligence. Harris played in all 13 games as a true freshman last season and recorded 63 tackles. Started Against Missouri: Opened the season playing absolutely lights out and played fast. Following the game, Saban said he plays with more confidence with Dylan Moses next to him. PFF grade of 72.5 and recorded 6 tackles, one sack, and 2 tackles for a loss. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 76 snaps against A&M and continues to be one of the most productive players on Alabama's defense. Plays fast, hits hard, your perfect ILB. Led the team with 10 tackles and through two games he has 16 tackles which leads the team. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 89 snaps against the Rebels, graded out at 41.8 and had 8 tackles in the game Started against Georgia Played in 72 snaps, overall grade of 52.6 in the game. 2 tackles on the game with 1 pass breakup and 1 QB hurry, was beaten for a TD in one on one coverage Started Against Tennessee Played in 65 snaps, 71.1 tackle grade, 10 tackles which led the team against the Vols Started against Miss. State 49 snaps, 64.5 grade on defense, finished with two tackles and two quarterback hurries

8. John Metchie III - Preseason: Projects as Alabama’s third WR after DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Metchie had an outstanding fall training camp, think of him as a player on the rise. Started against Missouri: Played in 49 snaps and had a PFF grade of 65.2, had 2 catches for 42-yards. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 45 snaps against the Aggies and graded out at 84.3 and has his breakout performance catching for 5 receptions for 181-yards with 2 TDs. Through two games he has 7 receptions for 223-yards which is second on the team. Started against Ole Miss: 49 snaps vs. Ole Miss, 90.1 in run block, 4 receptions for 75-yards Started against Georgia: 64 snaps against UGA, 3 receptions for 50-yards with 1 TD, now has 14 receptions on the season Started against Tennessee Played in 75 snaps, 75.2 overall grade, caught for 7 receptions for 151-yards, has 21 receptions for 499-yards with 3 TDs on the season Started against Miss. State 63 snaps, 61.4 overall grade, caught for 3 receptions for 18-yards, through six games has 24 receptions for 517-yards with 3 touchdowns

9. Bryce Young - Preseason: Freshman quarterback that has shown great promise over fall training camp. Improved weekly and showed plenty this fall camp what he is bringing to the table. It’s obvious that he is ready to get onto the field. Against Missouri: Came in late in the second half to lead the Alabama offense and played in 23 snaps. Made some good plays and some not so good plays in his debut. Was 5 of 8 for 54-yards and displayed his ability to fit the ball into tight windows and also escaped the pocket to make plays and made some quick thinking decisions. Did fumble the football which was the one glaring mistake. Against Texas A&M: Played in three snaps Against Tennessee Played in 14 snaps, overall grade was 83.9, was 3 of 5 passing for 30-yards Against Miss. State 11 snaps, was 0-2 with a fumble, on the season Young is 8 of 15 for 84-yards

9. Jordan Battle - Preseason: Sophomore that played in 13 games last year as a true freshman. Will be a starter at the safety position. A highly productive defensive player that is also known as a defensive leader. Started Against Missouri: Played in 75 snaps against Missouri and had a PFF grade of 68.4 with a pass coverage grade of 70.2 Battle finished with 6 tackles in week one. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 57 snaps against the Aggies and delivered a few big blows. Was second on the team in total tackles in week two with 9 and had one pass breakup. Is second on the team in total tackles with 15. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 82 and graded out at 62.0, had 11 tackles in the game, including a crucial bass breakup. Against Georgia Played in 29 snaps (missed first half after a week three targeting call) recorded 2 tackles against UGA Started Against Tennessee Played in 67 snaps, 72.4 grade against the run, 53.8 in coverage, was beat once over the top, no tackles in the game Started against Miss. State 56 snaps, 66.7 grade, 84.7 tackle grade, finished with 4 tackles in the game, through six games, he has 32 tackles which is third on the team

10. Mac Jones - Preseason: Redshirt junior quarterback that has played in a total of 26 games during his three seasons at Alabama. Played in 12 games last year throwing for 1,626-yards with 15 touchdowns. Projected starter against Missouri, team leader, has bulked up year over year, has proven toughness on the field. Started against Missouri: Played in 45 snaps and had a PFF grade of 91.1. Had very good ball placement and a lot of zip on the ball. In the opener, he was 18 of 24 passing for 249-yards with two touchdowns. Overall, Jones played like the veteran we expected him to be and looked like the top quarterback in the entire SEC. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 56 snaps against the Aggies, graded out 92.5 and was 20 of 27 passing for 435-yards with 4 TDs and 1 int. Season totals threw two games: 38 of 51 for 648-yards with 6 TDs and 1 int, passer rating of 222.1 Started against Ole Miss: 72 snaps vs. Ole Miss, was 28 of 32 passing for 417-yards with 2 TDS, leads nation in passing efficiency Started against Georgia 80 snaps against UGA Overall grade was 83.1, overall his offensive grade is 93.8. His downfield passing chart is fantastic, to the outside left and 20-yards downfield his passing grade is 93.5, between the numbers his grade is 91.3, to the outside right his grade is 93.1. He was 24 of 32 passing for 417-yards with 4 TDs, and has now thrown for over 400-yards in three consecutive games. On the season, he has thrown for 1,518-yards with 12 TDS and 2 Ints. Started against Tennessee Played in 65 snaps, overall grade was 85.8, earned SEC Player of the week honors throwing for 387-yards with 0 touchdowns. His efficiency rating through five games is 212.75 Started against Miss. State 65 snaps, 84.5 grade against the Bulldogs, Saban said Jones did not play his best game, but Jones threw for 291-yards and 4 touchdowns going 24 of 31. Through six games he is 139 of 117 with 16 TDS and 2 Ints for 2,196-yards passing and an efficiency rating of 210.32 and became the new odds on favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

10. Ale Kaho - Preseason: Junior inside linebacker that dealt with an injury early before fall training camp, but has been at the majority of camp and has continued to get work in. Kaho has played in 28 games in two seasons at Alabama.

11. Traeshon Holden - Preseason: True freshman WR that has looked solid in camp. He’s one of Alabama’s bigger receivers at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds. Against Tennessee Played in 2 snaps Against Miss. State 11 snaps

11. Kristian Story - Preseason: True freshman DB that has turned heads a few times during fall training camp. It’s unsure at this moment how much time we’ll see from him in the early season.

12. Skyler DeLong - Preseason: Junior punter that is still listed on Alabama’s roster, but we have not seen any footage of him at camp. DeLong has played in 11 games in the past two seasons for Alabama. Currently not in the transfer portal.

13. Malachi Moore - Preseason: True Freshman DB that has been among one of the top-performing freshmen this September. Look for Moore to get playing time or even be dubbed as the starter at star position in week one. Started Against Missouri: Played in 63 snaps in week one and had a PFF grade of 54.3, finished with 3 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss. Looked to play with a lot of speed and was in on a lot of plays. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 78 snaps agains the Aggies and recorded his first career interception and also had six tackles and one pass break-up. For a true freshman, he's playing a very high level. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 86 snaps against the Rebels, graded out at 42.7 and had 7 tackles in the game Started against Georgia: Played in 55 snaps against UGA, with an overall grad of 71.5, 76.5 tackle grade, recorded two tackles, one interception which he returned 42-yards. On the season, he has two interceptions which he's returned for 42 yards and also has three pass deflections. Started Against Tennessee Played in 66 snaps, 83.1 overall grade which was the highest on defense, 91.6 grade on run defense, 73.3 in pass coverage, 2 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble returned for a touchdown Started against Miss. State 62 snaps, overall grade of 83.6, 83.5 on tackle grade, 83.1 in coverage, lead the team with 8 tackles against Miss. State and had 1 pass breakup, earned freshman of the week honors from the SEC.

14. Brian Branch - Preseason: True Freshman DB. Similar to Malachi Moore in the sense that Branch has been one of the top freshmen performers on the defensive side of the ball and Alabama also likes him at the star position. Against Ole Miss: Played in 3 snaps Against Georgia Played in 6 snaps recording 1 tackle Against Tennessee Played in 7 snaps, 1 tackle Started against Miss. State 62 snaps, 75.0 grade overall, 77.7 grade in pass coverage, had seven tackles and two pass breakups

14. Thaiu Jones Bell - Preseason: True Freshman WR that has made some plays this fall training camp. We’ve heard good things about all true freshman WR, it seems though that Baker is standing above the crowd, however. Against Miss. State 6 snaps

15. Eddie Smith - Preseason: Redshirt sophomore safety that is a name to know going into the season. While he does not project as a starter, Smith has shown he’s ready to get onto the field and at 6-foo-0, 196 pounds, he’ll deliver big blows to receivers. Against Miss. State 9 snaps

15. Paul Tyson - Preseason: Redshirt freshman quarterback that stands 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds. Tyson has shown a tremendous amount of improvement year over year. Depth is going to be of the up-most importance this season, Tyson will be ready when his name is called.

16. Will Reichard - Preseason: Sophomore kicker that played in just five games last season. Saban recently said Reichard was four of five on field goals missing from 55-yards out. Reichard will also be Alabama’s emergency punter. Started against Missouri: Was 5 of 5 on extra points and was 1 for 1 on field goals from 34-yards out Started Against Texas A&M: Was 7 of 7 on extra points and was one from one on field goals, hitting a 27-yarder. Started against Ole Miss: 9 of 9 on extra points, now 21 of 21 on the season on extra points and 2 of 2 on field goals Started against UGA 5 kickoffs for 295-yards, two field goals in the game, one from 33-yards out and another from 52-yards out, 4 of 4 on PATs. Through four games is 26 of 26 on PATS and 4 of 4 on FGS 20. Started against Tennessee Was 2 of 2 on FGs and was 5 of 5 on PATS Started gainst Miss. State Hit two field goals from 40-yards and 24-yards out, was 5 for 5 on PATs

🚑 17. Jaylen Waddle - Preseason: One of the most electrifying players in all of college football returns for his junior season after recording 33 receptions for 560-yards with 6 touchdowns in 2019. Waddle return one kick and one punt for a touchdown last season. In two seasons at Alabama, Waddle has caught 78 passes for 1,408-yards with 13 touchdowns. Started against Missouri: 66 snaps in the opener and finished with a PFF grade of 81.2. Made some incredible catches against the Tigers and finished with 8 receptions for 132-yards with two touchdowns. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 46 snaps and graded out 73.7. Hauled in 5 receptions for 142-yards with two touchdowns. Threw two games, Waddle has 13 receptions for 276-yards with 3 touchdowns. Started against Ole Miss: 60 snaps vs. Ole Miss, caught 6 balls for 120-yards, including 45-yard reception late in the 4th quarter. Started against Georgia: 55 snaps, 74.5 grade out, caught for 6 receptions for 161-yards with a TD. Through four games he has 25 receptions for 557-yards receiving and 4 TDs. Started against Tennessee Suffered a broken ankle on the first play of the game returning a kickoff. Had surgery after the game. Could be a season-ending injury.

18. Slade Bolden - Preseason: The redshirt sophomore is a very talented receiver vying for that fourth WR position at Alabama. Bolden runs some of the best routes on the team and ran some Wildcat “SladeCat” last year for the Tide. He’s also played scout team QB a time or two. Against Missouri: Played in one snap on special teams punt return. Against Texas A&M: Played in three snaps Against Ole Miss: Played in 5 snaps Against Georgia: Played in 10 snaps Against Tennessee Played 49 snaps against the Vols subbing in for injured Jaylen Waddle and recorded 6 receptions for 94-yards. Also returned 1 punt for 4-yards. Against Miss. State 40 snaps, overall grade of 60.3, 3 receptions for 20-yards

18. LaBryan Ray - Preseason: Has really looked to have transformed his body for the better going into the 2020 season. Played in just four games last season with a foot injury. From everything that we gather from sources, he is primed to get after the quarterback. Ray is a redshirt junior out of Madison, Alabama that projects as starter on Alabama’s defensive line. Note: Ray changed his number from 89-18 this season. Started Against Missouri: Played in 41 snaps and had a PFF grade of 69.9, recorded 4 tackles with 1 sack and 1 tackle for a loss. Started against Texas A&M: Played in 33 snaps against the Aggies and graded out 62.9. Recorded one sack and one quarterback hurry. Started against Ole Miss: Played in 62 snaps, graded out 72.6 and had six tackles

19. Jahleel Billingsley - Preseason: At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Billingsley is a sophomore tight end out of Chicago, Illinois that made some solid plays during Alabama’s second scrimmage. Billingsley runs great routes and don’t be surprised if you see him split wide from time to time this season. Against Missouri: Played in 11 snaps Against Texas A&M: Played in 9 snaps Against Georgia: Played in 5 snaps Against Tennessee Played in 31 snaps Against Miss. State 33 snaps

