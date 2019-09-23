Alabama Crimson Tide: Rivals100 OLB takes in win
Dylan Brooks, 2021 outside linebacker from Handley High School in Roanoke, Alabama, took his first trip of the season to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's blowout win against Southern Miss.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news