With both Alabama and Clemson off this week, there wasn’t much change atop both national polls released Sunday. The Crimson Tide remained the No. 1 team in both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25, while Clemson is No. 2 in both polls.

The Coaches Poll saw Alabama and Clemson followed by Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The only change from last week came as Ohio State leapfrogged Oklahoma for the fifth spot. The AP Top 25 remained unchanged at the top as it had Alabama and Clemson followed by Georgia, Ohio State and LSU.

The SEC had six teams in both polls including four teams in the top 10. In the Coaches Poll, Alabama and Georgia were followed by No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Florida, No. 12 Auburn and No. 21 Texas A&M. In the AP Top 25, Alabama, Georgia and LSU were followed by No. 7 Florida, No. 12 Auburn and No. 24 Texas A&M.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC) will play at Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.