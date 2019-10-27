The two schools are set to square off in two weeks as Alabama will host LSU on Nov. 9.

Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for an undisputed matchup between the nation’s top two teams. Alabama held onto the top spot in the latest Coaches Poll, while LSU jumped the Crimson Tide for the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25.

In the Coaches Poll, Alabama was followed by LSU, Clemson Ohio State and Penn State. The AP Top 25 had LSU followed by Alabama Ohio State Clemson and Penn State. Oklahoma fell out of the top five in both polls following its loss to previously unranked Kansas State over the weekend. The Sooners are No. 9 in the Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

The SEC had five schools represented both polls. In the Coaches Poll, Alabama and LSU were followed by No. 6 Florida, No. 7 Georgia and No. 12 Auburn. The AP Top 25 had LSU and Alabama accompanied by No. 6 Florida, No. 8 Georgia and No. 11 Auburn.

The first College Football Playoff Rankings are set to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. CT.

Alabama (8-0, 5-0 in the SEC) and LSU (8-0, 4-0) will both head into open weeks before facing off against each other. The Nov. 9 game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised by CBS.

