Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 1 following big win at Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Week 6 claimed many victims among college football’s top teams. Alabama wasn’t one of them. The Crimson Tide continued its early-season onslaught, blowing out Arkansas 65-31. That performance helped Alabama keep its spot at No. 1 in both major polls released Sunday.
Alabama earned 59 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. Georgia remained at No. 2 with no first-place votes, while No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson received one first-place vote apiece. Notre Dame moved to No. 5 following its win over Virginia Tech.
The Coaches Poll had an identical top five with Alabama receiving 61 of 64 first-place votes to take the top spot. Georgia did not earn a first-place vote, while No. 3 Ohio State received one first-place vote and No. 4 Clemson received the other two.
Eight SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Florida, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 21 Auburn, No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 24 Mississippi State.
Seven SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll. No. 1 Alabama led the way followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 12 LSU, No. 16 Florida, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 21 Auburn and No. 22 Texas A&M.
Alabama will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for its homecoming game against Missouri at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
|Rank
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Alabama (59 first-place votes)
|
Alabama (61-first-place votes)
|
2
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
3
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State(1)
|
4
|
Clemson
|
Clemson (2)
|
5
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
6
|
West Virginia
|
West Virginia
|
7
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
8
|
Penn State
|
Penn State
|
9
|
Texas
|
Central Florida
|
10
|
Central Florida
|
Wisconsin
|
11
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
12
|
Michigan
|
LSU
|
13
|
LSU
|
Michigan
|
14
|
Florida
|
Texas
|
15
|
Wisconsin
|
Miami
|
16
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
17
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
18
|
Kentucky
|
Colorado
|
19
|
Colorado
|
N.C. State
|
20
|
N.C. State
|
Kentucky
|
21
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
22
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
23
|
South Flordia
|
South Florida
|
24
|
Mississippi State
|
Stanford
|
25
|
Cincinatti
|
Cincinatti