{{ timeAgo('2018-10-07 13:10:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 1 following big win at Arkansas

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
Alabama team writer

Photo | USA Today

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Week 6 claimed many victims among college football’s top teams. Alabama wasn’t one of them. The Crimson Tide continued its early-season onslaught, blowing out Arkansas 65-31. That performance helped Alabama keep its spot at No. 1 in both major polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 59 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. Georgia remained at No. 2 with no first-place votes, while No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson received one first-place vote apiece. Notre Dame moved to No. 5 following its win over Virginia Tech.

The Coaches Poll had an identical top five with Alabama receiving 61 of 64 first-place votes to take the top spot. Georgia did not earn a first-place vote, while No. 3 Ohio State received one first-place vote and No. 4 Clemson received the other two.

Eight SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Florida, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 21 Auburn, No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 24 Mississippi State.

Seven SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll. No. 1 Alabama led the way followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 12 LSU, No. 16 Florida, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 21 Auburn and No. 22 Texas A&M.

Alabama will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for its homecoming game against Missouri at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

National Polls 
Rank AP Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (59 first-place votes)

Alabama (61-first-place votes)

2

Georgia

Georgia

3

Ohio State

Ohio State(1)

4

Clemson

Clemson (2)

5

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

6

West Virginia

West Virginia

7

Washington

Washington

8

Penn State

Penn State

9

Texas

Central Florida

10

Central Florida

Wisconsin

11

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

12

Michigan

LSU

13

LSU

Michigan

14

Florida

Texas

15

Wisconsin

Miami

16

Miami

Florida

17

Oregon

Oregon

18

Kentucky

Colorado

19

Colorado

N.C. State

20

N.C. State

Kentucky

21

Auburn

Auburn

22

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

23

South Flordia

South Florida

24

Mississippi State

Stanford

25

Cincinatti

Cincinatti

