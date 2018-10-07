TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Week 6 claimed many victims among college football’s top teams. Alabama wasn’t one of them. The Crimson Tide continued its early-season onslaught, blowing out Arkansas 65-31. That performance helped Alabama keep its spot at No. 1 in both major polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 59 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. Georgia remained at No. 2 with no first-place votes, while No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson received one first-place vote apiece. Notre Dame moved to No. 5 following its win over Virginia Tech.

The Coaches Poll had an identical top five with Alabama receiving 61 of 64 first-place votes to take the top spot. Georgia did not earn a first-place vote, while No. 3 Ohio State received one first-place vote and No. 4 Clemson received the other two.

Eight SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Florida, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 21 Auburn, No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 24 Mississippi State.

Seven SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll. No. 1 Alabama led the way followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 12 LSU, No. 16 Florida, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 21 Auburn and No. 22 Texas A&M.

Alabama will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for its homecoming game against Missouri at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.