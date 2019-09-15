However, the Crimson Tide finds itself behind the other team in the Palmetto State as Clemson took the top spot in both polls following its 41-6 win over Syracuse.

Alabama remained at No. 2 in both major national polls Sunday following its 47-23 victory at South Carolina. The blowout victory saw Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throw for a career-high 444 yards and five touchdowns while Alabama piled up 571 yards of total offense on the Gamecocks.

The top five in both polls was unchanged from last week. In the Coaches Poll, Clemson and Alabama were followed Georgia Oklahoma and LSU. The Associated Press Top 25 had the same teams in its top five with LSU ahead of Oklahoma.

Three other SEC teams joined Alabama Georgia and LSU in the Coaches Poll, including No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Auburn, No. 15 Texas A&M. The same six SEC schools were included in the AP Top 25 as Alabama Georgia and LSU were joined by No. 8 Auburn, No. 9 Florida and No. 17 Texas A&M.

Alabama (3-0, 1-0 in the SEC) will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium this week as it takes on Southern Miss. (2-1) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday on ESPN2. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 47-42 win at Troy last week.