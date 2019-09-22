Alabama continues to sit at No. 2 in both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 following its 49-7 victory over Southern Miss. Clemson maintained its top ranking in both polls after a 52-10 win over Charlotte.

The top five remained unchanged in the Coaches Poll as Clemson and Alabama are followed by Georgia Oklahoma and LSU. The Associated Press Top 25 had Clemson and Alabama followed by Georiga, LSU and Ohio State

Three other SEC teams joined Alabama, Georgia and LSU in the Coaches Poll. Auburn jumped to the No. 7 spot after its win over Texas A&M. Florida remained at No. 8, while the Aggies fell to No. 21 following their loss to Auburn. The same six SEC schools were included in the AP Top 25 as Alabama Georgia and LSU were joined by No. 7 Auburn, No. 9 Florida and No. 23 Texas A&M.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) will return to SEC play this week as it hosts Ole Miss (2-2, 1-0) at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday on CBS.