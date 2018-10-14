Ticker
Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 1 in both polls after beating Missouri

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
Alabama team writer

Yze1vkbtk9r7bjwbuwwi
Photo | Getty Images

Alabama survived major shakeup amongst college football’s top 10, coasting to a 39-10 victory over Missouri on Saturday night. Naturally, the Crimson Tide had no trouble keeping its spot atop both major polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 60 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. Ohio State came in at No. 2 with the other first-place vote and was followed by No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 LSU. The Coaches Poll had an identical top five with Alabama claiming 61 of 64 first-place votes to earn the No. 1 spot, while No. 2 Ohio State earned one first-place vote.

Seven SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Georgia, No. 11 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 22 Mississippi State.

Six SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll. No. 1 Alabama led the way followed by No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Georgia, No. 12 Florida, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 18 Texas A&M.

Alabama will travel to Tennessee next week as the Crimson Tide takes on Tennessee in the “Third Saturday in October.” The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on CBS.

National Polls
Rank AP Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (60 first-place votes)

Alabama (61 first-place votes)

2

Ohio state (1)

Ohio State (1)

3

Clemson

Clemson (2)

4

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

5

LSU

LSU

6

Michigan

Georgia

7

Texas

Michigan

8

Georgia

Texas

9

Oklahoma

Central Florida

10

Central Florida

Oklahoma

11

Florida

Oregon

12

Oregon

Florida

13

West Virginia

West Virginia

14

Kentucky

Washington

15

Washington

N.C. State

16

N.C. State

Penn State

17

Texas A&M

Kentucky

18

Penn State

Texas A&M

19

Iowa

Wisconsin

20

Cincinatti

South Florida

21

South Florida

Cincinatti

22

Mississippi State

South Florida

23

Wisconsin

Washington State

24

Michigan State

Stanford

25

Washington State

Colorado

