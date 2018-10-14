Alabama survived major shakeup amongst college football’s top 10, coasting to a 39-10 victory over Missouri on Saturday night. Naturally, the Crimson Tide had no trouble keeping its spot atop both major polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 60 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. Ohio State came in at No. 2 with the other first-place vote and was followed by No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 LSU. The Coaches Poll had an identical top five with Alabama claiming 61 of 64 first-place votes to earn the No. 1 spot, while No. 2 Ohio State earned one first-place vote.

Seven SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Georgia, No. 11 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 22 Mississippi State.

Six SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll. No. 1 Alabama led the way followed by No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Georgia, No. 12 Florida, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 18 Texas A&M.

Alabama will travel to Tennessee next week as the Crimson Tide takes on Tennessee in the “Third Saturday in October.” The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on CBS.