Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 1 in both polls after beating Missouri
Alabama survived major shakeup amongst college football’s top 10, coasting to a 39-10 victory over Missouri on Saturday night. Naturally, the Crimson Tide had no trouble keeping its spot atop both major polls released Sunday.
Alabama earned 60 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. Ohio State came in at No. 2 with the other first-place vote and was followed by No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 LSU. The Coaches Poll had an identical top five with Alabama claiming 61 of 64 first-place votes to earn the No. 1 spot, while No. 2 Ohio State earned one first-place vote.
Seven SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Georgia, No. 11 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 22 Mississippi State.
Six SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll. No. 1 Alabama led the way followed by No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Georgia, No. 12 Florida, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 18 Texas A&M.
Alabama will travel to Tennessee next week as the Crimson Tide takes on Tennessee in the “Third Saturday in October.” The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on CBS.
|Rank
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Alabama (60 first-place votes)
|
Alabama (61 first-place votes)
|
2
|
Ohio state (1)
|
Ohio State (1)
|
3
|
Clemson
|
Clemson (2)
|
4
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
5
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
6
|
Michigan
|
Georgia
|
7
|
Texas
|
Michigan
|
8
|
Georgia
|
Texas
|
9
|
Oklahoma
|
Central Florida
|
10
|
Central Florida
|
Oklahoma
|
11
|
Florida
|
Oregon
|
12
|
Oregon
|
Florida
|
13
|
West Virginia
|
West Virginia
|
14
|
Kentucky
|
Washington
|
15
|
Washington
|
N.C. State
|
16
|
N.C. State
|
Penn State
|
17
|
Texas A&M
|
Kentucky
|
18
|
Penn State
|
Texas A&M
|
19
|
Iowa
|
Wisconsin
|
20
|
Cincinatti
|
South Florida
|
21
|
South Florida
|
Cincinatti
|
22
|
Mississippi State
|
South Florida
|
23
|
Wisconsin
|
Washington State
|
24
|
Michigan State
|
Stanford
|
25
|
Washington State
|
Colorado