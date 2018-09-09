TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s 57-7 victory over Arkansas State kept the Crimson Tide in a familiar spot as it remained atop both major polls released Sunday.



Alabama topped the Associated Press Top 25, earning 54 of 61 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson had six first-place votes, while No. 6 Wisconsin earned one. No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma round out the top 5. It was the Crimson Tide’s 106th overall appearance at the top of the AP rankings, passing Ohio State for the most by any school.

Alabama was also No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, receiving 59 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson received three first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State also received one. Georgia was ranked No. 3, while Oklahoma remained at No. 5.

Five SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25, including No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georiga, No. 7 Auburn, No. 12 LSU and No. 16 Mississippi State.

The same five SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll with Alabama taking the top spot followed by, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Auburn, No. 13 LSU and No. 16 Mississippi State.

Alabama will play in its first true road game of the season Saturday as it opens up SEC play against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT.