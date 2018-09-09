Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-09 13:06:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No.1 after blowing out Arkansas State

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!

Final Stats - Alabama 57, Arkansas State 7


Zm53zcio3vg1akmnoafq
Photo | Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s 57-7 victory over Arkansas State kept the Crimson Tide in a familiar spot as it remained atop both major polls released Sunday.

Alabama topped the Associated Press Top 25, earning 54 of 61 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson had six first-place votes, while No. 6 Wisconsin earned one. No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Oklahoma round out the top 5. It was the Crimson Tide’s 106th overall appearance at the top of the AP rankings, passing Ohio State for the most by any school.

Alabama was also No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, receiving 59 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson received three first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State also received one. Georgia was ranked No. 3, while Oklahoma remained at No. 5.

Five SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25, including No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georiga, No. 7 Auburn, No. 12 LSU and No. 16 Mississippi State.

The same five SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll with Alabama taking the top spot followed by, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Auburn, No. 13 LSU and No. 16 Mississippi State.

Alabama will play in its first true road game of the season Saturday as it opens up SEC play against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT.

National polls
Rank AP Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (54 first-place votes)

Alabama (59 first-place votes)

2

Clemson (6)

Clemson (3)

3

Georgia

Georgia

4

Ohio State

Ohio State (1)

5

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

6

Wisconsin (1)

Wisconsin

7

Auburn

Auburn

8

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

9

Stanford

Stanford

10

Washington

Penn State

11

Penn State

Virginia Tech

12

LSU

Washington

13

Virginia Tech

LSU

14

West Virginia

TCU

15

TCU

West Virginia

16

Mississippi State

Mississippi State

17

Boise State

Boise State

18

Central Florida

Central Florida

19

Michigan

Oklahoma State

20

Oregon

Miami

21

Miami

Southern California

22

Southern California

Michigan

23

Arizona State

Oregon

24

Oklahoma State

Michigan State

25

Michigan State

Arizona State

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}