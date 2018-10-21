Alabama heads into its open week as the No. 1 team in both major polls following its 58-21 victory over Tennessee. The Crimson Tide now appears set for a top-five matchup against LSU on Nov. 3 in Baton Rogue, La. as both teams are off this week.



Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25, earning all 61 first-place votes. Clemson moved up to No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Michigan. Ohio State dropped to No. 11 from No. 2 after losing 49-20 to unranked Purdue. The Coaches Poll had an identical top five with Alabama claiming 60 of 62 first-place votes. Clemson received the other first-place votes. Ohio State dropped to ninth in that poll.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 7 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 16 Texas A&M. The same six teams were included in the Coaches Poll with No. 1 Alabama leading the way followed by No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Georgia, No. 11 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky and No. 17 Texas A&M.

Assuming Alabama and LSU remain in the top five, the Nov. 3 game will be the fourth top-five matchup between the two schools in the past eight seasons. Alabama is 3-1 in those games, including a 21-0 win in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. The first College Football Playoff rankings come out Oct. 30.