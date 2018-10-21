Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-21 14:07:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 1 after blowing out Tennessee

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact

Forums: Talk of Champions | Recruiting with Andrew Bone

10 things we learned following Alabama's Week 8 win over Tennessee

Watch: Nick Saban and Tua Tagovailoa post-game after Tennessee

Final Game Stats | Butch Smokes Cigar | Latest on Damien Harris

Grw7fvvrnonklgzf5dbc
Oct 20, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama heads into its open week as the No. 1 team in both major polls following its 58-21 victory over Tennessee. The Crimson Tide now appears set for a top-five matchup against LSU on Nov. 3 in Baton Rogue, La. as both teams are off this week.

Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25, earning all 61 first-place votes. Clemson moved up to No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Michigan. Ohio State dropped to No. 11 from No. 2 after losing 49-20 to unranked Purdue. The Coaches Poll had an identical top five with Alabama claiming 60 of 62 first-place votes. Clemson received the other first-place votes. Ohio State dropped to ninth in that poll.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 7 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 16 Texas A&M. The same six teams were included in the Coaches Poll with No. 1 Alabama leading the way followed by No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Georgia, No. 11 Florida, No. 14 Kentucky and No. 17 Texas A&M.

Assuming Alabama and LSU remain in the top five, the Nov. 3 game will be the fourth top-five matchup between the two schools in the past eight seasons. Alabama is 3-1 in those games, including a 21-0 win in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. The first College Football Playoff rankings come out Oct. 30.

National Polls
Rank AP Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (61 first-place votes)

Alabama (60 first-place votes)

2

Clemson

Clemson (2)

3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

4

LSU

LSU

5

Michigan

Michigan

6

Texas

Georgia

7

Georgia

Texas

8

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

9

Florida

Ohio State

10

Central Florida

Central Florida

11

Ohio State

Florida

12

Kentucky

West Virginia

13

West Virginia

Washington

14

Washington State

Kentucky

15

Washington

Washington State

16

Texas A&M

Penn State

17

Penn State

Texas A&M

18

Iowa

Iowa

19

Oregon

Wisconsin

20

Wisconsin

South Florida

21

South Florida

Oregon

22

N.C. State

N.C. State

23

Utah

Stanford

24

Stanford

Utah

25

Appalachian State

Miami

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}