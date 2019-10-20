Alabama Crimson Tide: Recruits react to win against Vols
Alabama hosted several recruits this weekend for the 35-13 win against the Tennessee Volunteers. It was the first night game in Tuscaloosa which meant the new LED lights (installed during the summe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news