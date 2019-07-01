News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide recruiting Q&A with Andrew Bone

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The news and nuggets on Alabama recruiting continue to flow in. BamaInsider’s Andrew Bone sat down over the weekend to answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding the Crimson Tide.

Check out what Bone has to say on:

— Will Alabama consider a QB outside of Bryce Young?

— Are tight end targets taking notice of Alabama's recent success at the position?

— What's the latest on Alabama's defensive line targets?

— What's the latest on five-star linebacker Justin Flowe?

Read more here

