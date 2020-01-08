Alabama Crimson Tide RB Jerome Ford enters his name in NCAA transfer portal
Alabama appears set to lose a member of its crowded backfield. BamaInsider learned Wednesday that redshirt freshman running back Jerome Ford has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Ford started the season opener against Duke and appeared in four games for Alabama last season, carrying the ball 24 times for 114 yards and three touchdowns while adding two receptions for 11 yards. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound back is a former three-star recruit and came to the Crimson Tide as the No. 50 rated running back in the 2018 class.
Tuesday, Ford posted a cryptic tweet implying his potential departure from Alabama.
I don’t know where im goin, I just know ima win.— Jerome Ford (@_Romie1) January 7, 2020
