With the 2020 NFL Draft just over three weeks away, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has begun his fullcourt press to convince teams that he’s healthy and ready to play whenever the NFL season begins.

“I’m 100 percent right now,” Tagovailoa said during ESPN’s Sportscenter program on Wednesday afternoon. “I’m just ready to go and play. It’s been four months too long.”

That interview is one of many to come out lately concerning the Alabama quarterback. Tagovailoa also told NFL Network reporters that he could take part in a football game today (referring to Wednesday) if the season started this week. In that same interview Tagovailoa said he feels "mobile as possible."

Both of these interviews followed an earlier report from Yahoo Sports, where Tagovailoa’s agent, Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, said Tagovailoa was cleared to compete without restrictions.

Of course, Tagovailoa’s real push to win teams over began last week when he shared videos of himself working out over social media.

Tagovailoa declined to share what teams he’s been in contact with, stating he’d rather keep his cards close to his chest.

“It’s awesome that I have this opportunity in front of me,” Tagovailoa said on Sportscenter. “Being able to talk with these teams, having these teams show interest in me. You just never know where the cards can turn out.”

Tagovailoa said those teams that have reached out to him had asked very few questions about his hip injury. Instead, those conversations have centered more around the sport itself.

When the conversation turned to Alabama coach Nick Saban, Tagovailoa laughed and compared their early conversations to that feeling high school students get when they are called to the principal’s office. It’s obvious their relationship has changed over the years, though.



“Talk to him a lot,” Tagovailoa said of Saban. “He calls me if I don’t call him sometimes. He just gives me advice, you know. ‘Hey, this would be good, but I understand you have your agents, you have your guys that are going to help you. But I think this would be beneficial to you.’ … he’s been a tremendous asset to me.”

