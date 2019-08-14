The Alabama Crimson Tide held their eleventh practice of the season Wednesday night. Here are some practice observations from Kyle Henderson, the Managing Editor of BamaInsider.com

— Let’s talk Alabama’s nickel package for starters. At the corners, Alabama had Josh Jobe and Trevon Diggs, which moved Patrick Surtain Jr. to the star position. The safeties were Jared Mayden and Xavier McKinney. The biggest observation here is that Alabama feels confident enough to play Jobe, who is just a sophomore at the corner and feels that Surtain is versatile enough to play star over Shyheim Carter.

This makes sense as Surtain is a very dynamic defensive back who has a good frame at 6-foot-2, 203 pounds and during his freshman season, he graded out extremely well during open-field tackles. Surtain can play man against a slot receiver, cover a tight end in zone coverage, or he can blitz the quarterback.