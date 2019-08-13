Alabama Crimson Tide practice observations
I wanted to provide some observations from Alabama’s ninth practice of the season.
— Starting out with the inside linebackers, I’m curious to see which linebacker rises up to get playing time alongside Dylan Moses with Joshua McMillon now out of the season. Shane Lee at 6-foot-0, 246 pounds looks the part, but he’s just a freshman. We’ve talked about his physic before, but what do we know about his on the field play? Well for starters, we know he arrived early and looked very good in spring and had an interception during A-Day, where it looked like he could play fullback.
— The most realistic scenario is that Markail Benton and Jaylen Moody move up in the rotation. Benton got on the field some last year and is coming around, Moses had some positive things to say about him during SEC Media Days and Moody seems to be a rising star and we can’t forget about Ale Kaho who also continues to look good at practice.
If quality depth does become an issue for Pete Golding at the inside linebacker position, would Golding move any of the outside linebackers over? Chris Allen or… Ben Davis?
— I was able to watch a good bit of the offensive line yesterday and am just really impressed with Emil Ekiyor. Yesterday, as our team writer Tony Tsoukalas said in his report Ekiyor moved to the center position and I like this call from Kyle Flood.
Kyle Henderson is the managing editor of BamaInsider.com. E-mail him at Kyle@Bamainsider.com
