The accident occurred just one day after Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passed Bryant for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Although, Bryant’s 33,643 career points are just a small part of the legacy he left behind.

NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday afternoon. The two were among five fatalities in the crash, according to several reports.

The 18-time NBA All-Star won five titles with the Lakers and was named the NBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010. Bryant earned MVP honors in 2008 and was the NBA’s scoring champion in 2006 and 2007. He made the All-NBA first team 11 times.

Following his playing career, Bryant, 41, won the Oscar for the animated short "Dear Basketball” in 2018. He also published a series of children's books and took part in several speaking engagements, providing a lasting legacy off the court as well.

Before the 2018 football season, Bryant stopped by Tuscaloosa, Ala., to address the Crimson Tide during fall camp. He also sat down with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and discussed their appreciation for a commitment to the process.

“It’s the process, loving the process, loving the daily grind of it and putting in the puzzle together,” Bryant told Saban during his visit. “It seems like this generation seems to be really concerned with the end result of things versus appreciating the journey to get there, which is the most important thing.”

Bryant's presence was felt by Alabama players who soaked in his advice while marveling at his stardom.

"Honestly since I've been here, you see so many celebrities that you just be like ' oh, that's the next one.' It's surreal at the same time, because he's a legend," said Josh Jacobs, a former Alabama running back and current member of the Los Vegas Raiders. "You're just looking at him like 'man, that's a walking legend.' It was crazy."

Following Bryant’s death, Saban released a statement expressing his condolences.

“Kobe was one of the greatest to ever play the game, but what truly separated him was his competitive spirit and unmatched work ethic," Saban said. "When Kobe spoke to our team, he talked about how he went to work knowing perfect was unattainable but put everything into closing the gap on perfect every day. This is an unbelievably sad day. He leaves a tremendous legacy for all who knew and loved him."

Saban was one of several past and present members of the Alabama football and basketball teams who mourned the loss of Bryant.