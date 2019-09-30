Alabama Crimson Tide: Peach State QB recaps visit
MJ Morris, 2022 quarterback from Carrollton High School in Georgia, earned an offer from the University of Alabama in June after he competed in the Tide's first summer camp. He returned on Saturday...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news