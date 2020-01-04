Two days after starting left tackle Alex Leatherwood announced he would be returning to Alabama for his senior year, the Crimson Tide learned the other bookend of its offensive line will be leaving for the NFL. Starting right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. announced Saturday that he would forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft .

Wills was named to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press and league coaches this season after starting all 13 games at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman earned an 86.6 offensive grade and allowed just one sack and 14 pressures over 450 pass-blocking snaps. He was the Crimson Tide's highest-graded run blocker, earning a 90.0 grade and ranked No. 4 on the team in pass blocking with a 79.8 mark.

Wills, a former five-star, recruit, came to Alabama as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 25 player overall in the 2017 class. He has made 28 starts for the Crimson Tide, including each of the last 27 games at right tackle. He is widely regarded as a future first-round pick in next year's draft.

Wills' departure could mean five-star freshman Evan Neal slides over from left guard to right tackle during his sophomore year next season. Other options to fill Wills' spot include redshirt freshman Tommy Brown, who served as the backup right guard this season and redshirt junior Scott Lashley, who served as the backup at left tackle.

Earlier this week, Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses announced they would return to Alabama next season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to reveal his intentions on Monday. The Crimson Tide is also waiting to hear back from receivers Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III, running back Najee Harris and safety Xavier McKinney — all juniors who have been projected as possible early-round picks.

Players have until Jan. 20 to decide whether or not to declare for the NFL Draft or return to school.