TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama remained at No. 2 in both major national polls released Tuesday following its 42-3 victory over Duke last week. Clemson finished No. 1 in both polls.

The top five in the Coaches Poll included Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. The same teams made up the top five of the AP Top 25. This week marked Alabama's 56th consecutive appearance in the AP top 5, breaking a tie with Miami (2000-03) for the longest such streak in the poll's history.

Four other SEC teams joined Alabama and Georgia in the Coaches Poll, including No. 6 LSU, No. 10 Florida, No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 13 Auburn. The same six schools were included in the AP Top 25 as LSU came in at No. 6 followed by No. 10 Auburn, No. 11 Florida, and No. 12 Texas A&M.

Alabama will hold its home-opener Saturday at 3 p.m. CT when it faces New Mexico State. The Aggies are coming off a 58-7 defeat to Washington State and will enter Bryant-Denny Stadium as a 54-point underdog.