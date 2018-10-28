Alabama didn’t need to play to keep its spot atop both major polls. The Crimson Tide was idle over the weekend before traveling down to Baton Rouge, La., to face LSU this Saturday. With the Tigers grabbing a top-five spot in both polls as well, the game will mark the fifth top-five matchup between the two schools in the past eight seasons.

Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 for a second straight week, earning all 60 first-place votes. Clemson remained at No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Michigan. The Coaches Poll had the same order except with Michigan and Georgia sharing the fifth spot. Alabama earned 60 of 62 first-place votes while Clemson received the other two.

Seven SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Georgia, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Florida, No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 25 Texas A&M. Six teams were included in the Coaches Poll with No. 1 Alabama leading the way followed by No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Florida and No. 21 Mississippi State.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.