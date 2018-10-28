Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-28 13:17:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide No. 1 in both polls heading into first CFP rankings

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact

Forums: Talk of Champions | Recruiting with Andrew Bone

Qorclbdvr5s03ggjtx7w
Photo | USA Today

Alabama didn’t need to play to keep its spot atop both major polls. The Crimson Tide was idle over the weekend before traveling down to Baton Rouge, La., to face LSU this Saturday. With the Tigers grabbing a top-five spot in both polls as well, the game will mark the fifth top-five matchup between the two schools in the past eight seasons.

Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 for a second straight week, earning all 60 first-place votes. Clemson remained at No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Michigan. The Coaches Poll had the same order except with Michigan and Georgia sharing the fifth spot. Alabama earned 60 of 62 first-place votes while Clemson received the other two.

Seven SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Georgia, No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Florida, No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 25 Texas A&M. Six teams were included in the Coaches Poll with No. 1 Alabama leading the way followed by No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Florida and No. 21 Mississippi State.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

National Polls
Rank AP Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (60 first-place votes

Alabama (60 first-place votes)

2

Clemson

Clemson (2)

3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

4

LSU

LSU

5

Michigan

Michigan

6

Georgia

Georgia (tied for fifth)

7

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

8

Ohio

Ohio State

9

Central Florida

Central Florida

10

Washington State

West Virginia

11

Kentucky

Washington State

12

West Virginia

Kentucky

13

Florida

Penn State

14

Penn State

Florida

15

Texas

Texas

16

Utah

Utah

17

Houston

Houston

18

Utah State

Iowa

19

Iowa

Washington

20

Fresno State

Utah State

21

Mississippi State

Mississippi State

22

Syracuse

Virginia

23

Virginia

Fresno State

24

Boston College

Syracuse

25

Texas A&M

Boston College

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}